SiriusXM's top executive Scott Greenstein has spoken out about Howard Stern's future with the company, following weeks of rumors that the longtime radio host may be leaving.

At a recent Bank of America conference, Greenstein — who serves as SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer — made it clear that the company hopes to keep Stern on board. However, he also said that any new deal would have to "make sense" for both sides.

"So Howard, for all these years and right up until now, is as important a single piece of content as we've had," Greenstein said. "He's the best interviewer out there, period, bar none."

According to US Magazine, Greenstein admitted that discussions over Stern's contract are rarely straightforward.

He explained that negotiating with high-profile talent usually takes longer than normal, reflecting the complexity of the process.

"We'd love him to stay. It certainly has to make sense, but we feel pretty good that we've done this before, and we'll see where it goes."

At 71 years old, Stern has been under a five-year agreement with SiriusXM that was finalized in 2020.

Howard Stern's $500M SiriusXM Deal Nears End Amid Exit Rumors

The deal, valued at around $500 million, is scheduled to run out before the end of this year. He has not yet publicly confirmed whether he plans to renew or retire, PageSix said.

Adding to the conversation, SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz said she's confident about finding a solution. "I think he's been core to our platform for over 20 years," she said. "So I'm confident we'll get to the right place."

Speculation about Stern potentially leaving started to surface as early as August.

Some insiders have claimed that SiriusXM might not be able to afford Stern's next contract, especially after other high-profile deals like Alex Cooper's $125 million agreement.

Others believe the rumors are just a publicity move to boost listener numbers.

Stern was expected to address the speculation on his show earlier this week but delayed his return due to a family emergency. He's now set to speak on the matter during his September 8 broadcast.

Since joining Sirius in 2006, Stern has been a major draw for the satellite radio service.