Australian actor Jacob Elordi was seen in a tense exchange with a Venice Film Festival official during the world premiere of "Frankenstein" on Saturday night.

The moment, which was caught on camera by a fan and shared on TikTok, has quickly gone viral and sparked debate online.

The video shows the 28-year-old "Saltburn" and "Euphoria" star interacting with fans along the red carpet before being approached by a man identified by some onlookers as a bodyguard or festival staff member.

According to PageSix, Elordi, clearly frustrated, responded by saying, "I'm going to take a picture right here." After posing with several fans, he added sharply, "Don't ever tell me what to do."

The reason behind the interaction is still unclear, and representatives for Elordi have not made any public comments as of Monday.

Despite the heated moment, fans who were at the event described Elordi as friendly and engaged. The fan who posted the clip said he "was so nice" and "took photos with everyone he could."

Others, however, criticized his tone, with some calling his behavior "super rude," while others defended him, saying he was simply overwhelmed and trying to meet fan expectations.

Jacob Elordi at the world premiere of ‘FRANKENSTEIN’ in Venice. pic.twitter.com/nyaZjnmGiU — Best of Jacob Elordi (@BestJacobElordi) August 30, 2025

Jacob Elordi Receives 13-Minute Ovation at "Frankenstein" Premiere

The premiere marked Elordi's first major public appearance following his recent breakup with influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli.

He appeared in a classic black suit and bowtie and spent time greeting attendees before heading into the theater.

Inside, Elordi received a warm welcome. After the screening of "Frankenstein," directed by Guillermo del Toro and co-starring Mia Goth, the audience gave a standing ovation that lasted around 13 minutes—reportedly the longest of the festival so far.

The actor was seen wiping away tears and hugging del Toro and other cast members as the applause continued.

"Frankenstein," a $120 million film adaptation of Mary Shelley's Gothic novel, is one of the most anticipated entries at this year's festival, DailyMail said.

Elordi plays the iconic role of Frankenstein's Monster, a part that required hours of makeup and prosthetics each day.

Early reviews from critics have praised his performance, calling it the best of his career so far.

"Frankenstein" is set to compete for the prestigious Golden Lion award and will release in US theaters on October 17 before streaming on Netflix starting November 7.