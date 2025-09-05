Amanda Knox is making headlines again — this time for her bold entry into standup comedy.

The 38-year-old, once at the center of a global murder case, surprised audiences by joking about her time in an Italian prison during a recent performance at the Tacoma Comedy Club in Washington, TMZ said.

During her set, Knox compared the challenges of motherhood to her time behind bars, saying that parenting has been the hardest part of her life so far.

"Four years in prison, four years making a Hulu show, and four years as a mom — being a mom is the toughest," she told the audience.

Knox also shared a darkly humorous story involving her daughter. She said when they go to the playground, her daughter plays a game called "Mommy goes to Italy," where she grabs onto the jungle gym and screams, "Let me out!"

While some laughed, others questioned whether jokes about such a serious event — the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher — were appropriate.

Thanks to @tacomacomedy for letting me open for the very funny @IamChrisPorter and tell a few jokes about making the The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/MK67Eqnkr3 — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) September 4, 2025

Amanda Knox Opens Up About Past, Launches Hulu Docudrama

Knox was a 20-year-old college student from Seattle studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, when she and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were accused of murdering Kercher.

Both were found guilty, but after serving four years in prison, their convictions were overturned, and Knox returned to the US.

According to Yahoo, Knox has since struggled with how to move forward. Speaking on "The Adam Friedland Show" earlier this week, she reflected on who she was before the trial.

"I had zero perspective on the world," she admitted. "I was an annoying Amélie person who nothing bad had ever happened to."

Now, almost two decades later, Knox is trying to take control of her story — through comedy and storytelling.

She recently produced a Hulu docudrama called "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox," which explores her experience and the media frenzy around the case.

"Becoming an anonymous person wasn't an option," she said in the interview. "As a public person, I was a pariah. I felt completely trapped."