Sarah Michelle Gellar, who rose to fame as the vampire slayer Buffy Summers, has offered her full support for the upcoming reboot of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

During a panel at New York Comic Con on Friday, Gellar addressed fan concerns and emphasized that the new series will respect the spirit of the original show, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

Gellar opened by acknowledging the deep connection viewers have with Buffy Summers, and explained that the creative team behind the reboot shares a similar passion for the source material and understands the importance of preserving its core elements.

The original "Buffy," created by Joss Whedon, became a cultural phenomenon for its blend of horror, humor, and coming-of-age drama. Gellar pointed out that the reboot's producers have held several meetings with original writers and crew members, ensuring storylines and characters honor their legacy while introducing new perspectives. She confirmed that Whedon, though not directly involved in day-to-day production, has offered guidance and support to the new creative team.

Fans have expressed concerns on social media about changes to key characters and plotlines. Gellar addressed these worries directly. "Change is inevitable, but it doesn't have to erase what made Buffy special," she said. She noted that a strong balance between familiar faces and fresh talent will help the series feel both nostalgic and relevant. Earlier reports indicate that the reboot will recast Buffy Summers and other main roles with actors reflecting greater diversity, a move praised by some fans for bringing new life to the show's mythology.

Rumors also circulated that the reboot would take place in a different setting from Sunnydale. Gellar clarified that while some aspects of the story will evolve, essential locations like the high school library, Buffy's headquarters, will remain central.

Production on the new series is scheduled to begin early next year, with a planned streaming release in late 2026. Gellar encouraged fans to reserve judgment until more footage is available. "I'm excited for everyone to see how they plan to weave in the magic, the drama, and the heart that defined Buffy," she said.

By promising faithfulness to Buffy's legacy and open dialogue with fans, Gellar hopes to set a positive tone for the reboot. Viewers can look forward to a series that pays homage to the original while charting its own path.