Christine Baumgartner and financier Josh Connor exchanged vows on October 18, 2025, at the Santa Ynez Ranch, a private vineyard estate in Santa Barbara, California.

The intimate outdoor ceremony took place just before sunset and was attended by just over 100 family members and close friends, including the couple's six children.​

Baumgartner's marriage to Connor came less than two years after the finalization of her divorce from Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner on February 16, 2024, in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. The former couple had spent nearly 18 years together and share three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.​

The bride, 51, stunned in a custom Mira Zwillinger gown featuring hand-embroidered floral details and a sweetheart neckline. For the reception, she changed into a sleek white satin strapless dress by Lihi Hod. Connor, also 51, wore a classic tailored black tuxedo. Guests praised the setting's warmth and authenticity.

Baumgartner and Connor's romance first made headlines in early 2024, several months after her divorce from Costner was finalized. The pair had been longtime friends before their relationship turned romantic and became publicly acknowledged following a beachside engagement in January 2025. Connor is also a father of three from a previous marriage.

Since her split from Costner, Baumgartner has focused on philanthropy, particularly her work with the OmniPeace Foundation. For more than a decade, she has supported the nonprofit's mission to bring music education to under-resourced children. In the past year, she helped design and fund a "Music Box" classroom in Long Beach, California, supplying instruments, art, and curriculum to transform a regular classroom into a fully equipped music space for students.​

Costner, 70, has maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship with Baumgartner. In court filings, both parties agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their children and settled child support and property issues through a prenuptial agreement approved by the court.

As Baumgartner embarks on this new chapter, her focus remains on family, friends, and a quieter life away from Hollywood's spotlight. The couple's understated celebration marked a heartfelt milestone for two longtime friends turning partners, surrounded by the people who matter most to them.