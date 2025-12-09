Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry will soon be brought home under full medical supervision after suffering a serious head injury during the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Thailand.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) and Henry's family released a detailed update on December 8, saying the 28-year-old remains under round-the-clock care but is stable enough to travel.

According to the statement, Henry "suffered a serious fall through an opening on the stage" during her November 19 walk.

The fall caused an intracranial hemorrhage, a fracture, facial cuts, and other major injuries. She lost consciousness and was immediately taken to intensive care in Bangkok, where doctors monitored her continuously.

MUO explained that she "continues to require 24-hour specialist supervision," which is why her return to Jamaica will be closely managed, ENews reported.

The organization confirmed that Henry "will return to Jamaica in the coming days accompanied by a full medical escort team and will be transferred directly to hospital for continued treatment and recovery."

MUO emphasized that it has supported Henry from the moment the incident happened. It stated that the group "has stood beside Gabrielle and her family as if she were their own," noting that it covered all hospital, medical, and rehabilitation bills in Thailand.

The organization also fully supported Henry's mother and sister by paying for their stay while they remained at the hospital.

MUO Denies Claims Blaming Gabrielle Henry for Accident

The MUO added that it is funding the medically supervised flight back to Jamaica and has committed to paying for all future medical expenses tied to the accident.

Henry's family thanked the organization, saying their response showed deep compassion rather than simple duty.

The fall occurred during the evening gown section of the preliminaries, when Henry accidentally stepped into an open gap in the stage.

She was carried away on a stretcher as crew members rushed to help her. The frightening moment spread quickly online, and some early reports claimed Henry was at fault.

According to People, MUO rejected those claims, saying, "certain media reports suggesting that Dr. Henry contributed in any way to the incident are entirely inaccurate."

The statement ended with thanks from Henry and her family for the messages, prayers, and support sent from Jamaica and around the world.

Miss Universe co-owner Raúl Rocha also shared the update, expressing relief that Henry is preparing to return home and sharing hope for her "speedy recovery."