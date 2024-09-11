Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter and more celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet.

Wednesday's ceremony at UBS Arena in New York saw major style moments from the biggest stars in music today.

Scroll ahead to see the best dressed celebrities at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a black semi-sheer mermaid gown with a dramatic skirt at the MTV VMAs 2024.

Doechii

Doechii dressed to impress in a Thom Browne look, featuring a tailored jacket, a black skirt with white stitching, knee-high socks and platform heels.

Lisa of BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK's Lisa was ethereal in a custom Mugler gown that featured a corseted bodice with a sculptural neckline, a draped waistline and a hood.

The "Rockstar" hitmaker completed the look with a gold Bulgari Serpenti necklace.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter made a grand entrance in a vintage Bob Mackie gown.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae flaunted her toned figure on the VMAs carpet in a white satin bra and panty set lined with scalloped trim from Miss Claire Sullivan.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones rocked a one-shoulder Lever Couture gown for this year's awards show. She paired the gown with metallic open-toe heels and diamond-encrusted jewelry.

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper was effortlessly chic in a striking black-and-white suit.

GloRilla

GloRilla didn't miss with this black-and-white look.