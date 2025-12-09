Meghan McCain is speaking out after a recent episode of Tucker Carlson's podcast featured a guest who called her late father, Sen. John McCain, "gay."

She said the comment was not only wrong but also "disgusting," and she used her own podcast to respond.

On the Dec. 8 episode of "Citizen McCain," the 41-year-old host talked about remarks made by Milo Yiannopoulos during Carlson's Dec. 3 show.

Yiannopoulos claimed there was "nothing gayer than John McCain's foreign policy," and even suggested the senator had a "bloodlust." Meghan McCain said hearing her father described that way felt cruel and unfair, People reported.

She reminded listeners that her dad lived a very different life than what the guest claimed. "My dad had five children, was married twice," she said.

She even joked a bit, sharing that when he was young, "he actually dated a stripper when he was in college at the Naval Academy." She explained that the story was in his book and wasn't a secret.

She finished by saying, "My dad really loved women," making it clear how misleading the comment on Carlson's show was.

Yiannopoulos also insulted Meghan McCain directly by calling her "fat" and making harsh personal remarks.

Meghan McCain Shuts Down Tucker Carlson Guest Who Claimed Her Dad Was Gay: 'He Dated a Stripper' https://t.co/pYW8KucTN3 — People (@people) December 9, 2025

Meghan McCain Fires Back While 9 Months Pregnant

On her podcast, she said she has dealt with fat-shaming since the start of her media career.

"These are disgusting trolls and it's disgusting commentary," she said, explaining that some people seem angry that she does not fit today's extreme beauty standards. Still, she made clear she would not let these insults define her.

According to Yahoo, McCain, who is expecting her third child with her husband, Ben Domenech, also responded online. In a message on X, she wrote, "Yes, I am very fat, I'm almost 9 months pregnant... I am also very happy."

She added that Carlson often talks about being a Christian, yet allowed a conversation that she felt was neither kind nor fair.

She said this kind of behavior is part of the reason many women her age struggle to connect with conservative media voices.

She also told her followers not to feel sorry for her. People have been calling her names since she was 22, she said, but she refuses to build her life around negativity.

"I don't make my living off of ugliness like that," she wrote, adding that she can't imagine what it must be like for people who do.