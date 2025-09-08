Brendan Fraser prepared for his new film "Rental Family" by learning to speak Japanese so his portrayal of an American actor in Tokyo would feel genuine.

The Oscar-winning actor spent four months shooting in Japan, working closely with a language coach to master his lines and understand on-set conversations. He joked that he's "an excellent mimic" and earned a B-plus grade from director Hikari for his efforts.

In "Rental Family," Fraser plays Philip Vanderploeug, a once-successful actor who struggles to find work in Tokyo. Desperate for roles, he joins a service that rents out actors to fill family or friend roles for clients. On his first assignment, he mourns at a staged funeral as a "sad American," then steps into roles ranging from a father to a daughter's long-lost parent. Through these assignments, Philip discovers unexpected connections and begins to feel a real sense of belonging.

The film was co-written and directed by Hikari, known for her 2019 drama "37 Seconds." She thought of the story after learning that rental family services have existed in Japan since the 1980s, but remain largely unknown outside the country. Hikari said she wanted to explore how people cope with loneliness and find chosen families when traditional ties fail them. She noted that the industry highlights our shared need for human connection, even when it takes unusual forms.

Fraser's commitment to learning Japanese allowed him to deliver lines naturally and respond to cast and crew without constantly pausing for translation. He said that understanding just enough of the language helped him feel present in the scenes rather than an outsider. "By the end, I could at least comprehend conversations," he said.

"Rental Family" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025, where Fraser received a standing ovation alongside Hikari. Audiences praised his nuanced, emotionally honest performance as Philip, whose awkwardness and gradual warmth resonate with anyone who's ever felt alone in a crowded city. Searchlight Pictures will release the film in U.S. theaters on November 21.

Fraser's choice to learn Japanese underscores his dedication to authenticity. Rather than relying on subtitles or dubbing, he immersed himself in the language and culture to ensure Philip's journey felt fully realized. As he steps into Philip's shoes, Fraser demonstrates that genuine effort, on screen and off, can bridge cultural gaps and bring audiences closer to the heart of a story.