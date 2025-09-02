Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised fans and triggered a lot of online talk after showing off a noticeably leaner body at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.

The 53-year-old actor and former professional wrestler appeared alongside Emily Blunt at the Miu Miu Women's Tales event, where he showcased a trimmer frame in a blue button-up and black trousers. Social media users quickly reacted to the transformation, with some jokingly dubbing him "The Pebble."

Johnson's physical change is connected to his latest project, "The Smashing Machine," a biographical drama where he plays former UFC champion Mark Kerr. The film explores Kerr's rise in mixed martial arts and his battle with prescription drug addiction.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Johnson said the role marked one of the most challenging of his career. "I just had this burning desire and voice that was saying, 'What if there is more and what if I can?'" Johnson said. "I've been scared to go deep and intense and raw until now, until I had this opportunity."

He acknowledged that his career has often revolved around big-budget action films but said he wanted to pursue work that demanded more vulnerability. "Am I living my dream or am I living other people's dreams? You come to that recognition," he said.

The dramatic weight loss fueled online rumors that Johnson had stepped away from performance-enhancing supplements, though no evidence supports those claims. The actor has not addressed the speculation directly, instead focusing on the preparation and emotional depth required for the role.

The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie and co-starring Blunt as Kerr's ex-wife, Dawn Staples, is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 3.

In other news, Dwayne Johnson sobbed uncontrollably Monday night as the crowd at the Venice Film Festival rose to give a 15-minute standing ovation to "The Smashing Machine," the new film in which the 53-year-old actor portrays former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr.

Johnson, who earned fame as a professional wrestler and has starred in blockbuster franchises, sat with director Benny Safdie and co-star Emily Blunt as applause and cheering stretched on after the screening at the Lido. Safdie embraced both actors and also wiped away tears as the ovation continued. Kerr, the real-life fighter whose struggles the film chronicles, wept as credits rolled.

The film — Safdie's solo feature directorial debut and produced and distributed by A24 — presents a gritty portrait of Kerr's career and personal demons in the 1990s. Johnson, heavily prostheticized to recreate Kerr's appearance, was nearly unrecognizable in the role.

"Benny continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting," Johnson said in earlier interviews. "I'm at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I've not pushed myself in the past. I want to make films that matter, that explore humanity and explore struggle and pain."

Blunt plays Dawn Staples, Kerr's longtime girlfriend, and reunites with Safdie after sharing a notable scene in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." Johnson and Blunt previously co-starred in Disney's "Jungle Cruise."

The emotional reaction on the Lido has prompted early awards-season speculation about Johnson, whose career has largely been built on commercial action fare such as "The Mummy," "Black Adam" and "Baywatch." Industry and festival buzz following the Venice screening compared the evening's response to the rapturous reception that launched Brendan Fraser's awards run for "The Whale" four years ago.

Before the screening began, an audience member shouted Johnson's old WWE catchphrase, prompting laughter and a spontaneous moment on the red carpet. Johnson spent the evening greeting fans, signing autographs, and taking selfies.