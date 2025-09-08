Chrissy Teigen has spoken about midnight cravings, detailing a late-night lifestyle that includes her husband, John Legend, preparing sandwiches at 1 a.m.

The admission, made on Netflix's 'Dinner Time Live with David Chang,' quickly set off outrage online.

Teigen, whose recipe and kitchen goods brand Cravings came after she began the food blog So Delishious in 2011, acknowledged that her nighttime hunger often comes hours after going to bed.

That is when she introduces her nighttime routine. "I take my nighttime medications at 10 p.m., and then I wake up again at 1. I place my order, it gets to me by 2, I eat it by 2:15 and then I go back to bed every night without fail. I'm not kidding," she said.

Asked by producer Diplo if she sticks to sandwiches, Teigen ran through her cravings. "It's a sandwich, it's hard-boiled eggs, if I'm good. But usually it's Del Taco," she said, referring to the California-based fast food chain.

Chef David Chang reminded Teigen that her husband had frequently jumped in during those late nights.

"Wait. With you for a while, you were just eating a ham and cheese sandwich. John would make you a ham and cheese sandwich, put it by your bedside," he said.

Verifying his story, Teigen responded, "Oh, he'll fully go downstairs at the time, yeah. He doesn't care."

She then replicated Legend's reaction to her demands. "I can nudge him and I'll be like, 'Babe I want a sandwich,'" Teigen explained.

Opening her eyes wide, she continued, "He'll be like, 'OK.'" She labeled his attitude 'robotic,' even mocking his "All right, sandwich time" gestures.

While some of the fans enjoyed the exchange with humor, others took issue with both her food habits and her remarks towards Legend. One said, "She's not giving herself time to digest, that's not good."

Another warned, "I understand, because lately I have been getting hungry at night. But that can make you gain weight quickly."

Others directed their criticism at her marriage dynamic. "Sounds like he is her b!tvh, go make your own sandwich at that ungodly hour," wrote one user. Another user contributed, "I don't like how she talks about her husband."

Despite the criticism, Teigen and Legend, who wed in 2013 and have four children together, are one of entertainment's most well-known duos.

Their romance, which started on the set of Legend's 2006 music video Stereo, is on the verge of reaching its 20-year anniversary.