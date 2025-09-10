Producers of the Broadway revival "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" have declared the production is not financially positioned to make distributions to investors, responding to a lawsuit filed by an Atlanta-based entertainment attorney who claims he has not received any return on his $50,000 investment despite the show grossing over $90 million.

James Lorenzo Walker Jr. filed the lawsuit on September 4 in the New York Supreme Court, alleging that producers engaged in "a deliberate scheme intended to strip him and other investors of their investments in, and partnership profits from, the Broadway production."

Walker, who invested through KKC Productions NY Limited Partnership just days before the show opened in April 2024, claims he was denied meaningful access to partnership records or financial information.

The lawsuit comes as the production announced an earlier closing date of September 21, approximately one month ahead of its originally scheduled October 19 finale. The accelerated closure follows star Billy Porter's withdrawal from the production due to a serious case of sepsis, with his doctors advising him to set aside time for recovery.

In their statement disputing Walker's claims, the producers explained their financial position clearly: "While we are incredibly proud of the artistic success of 'Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club' on Broadway and deeply saddened by the fact it has had to close early, the production has not been in a position fiscally to make any distribution to investors." They added that they offered to engage in constructive dialogue with Walker regarding his financial expectations and provide access to accounts, but he chose to pursue litigation instead.

The Broadway show's financial struggles intensified after Eddie Redmayne's departure in September 2024, with recent box office figures dropping to approximately $505,000 in the final week of August 2025. The production is among 17 Broadway musicals from last season that have failed to recoup their investments.

Walker told Broadway World that his lawsuit focuses on transparency rather than personal conflict: The entertainment attorney, who has invested in numerous Broadway productions including "The Temptations," "Camelot," and "MJ The Musical," emphasized that investors deserve honest answers about where the approximately $90 million in gross revenue was spent.