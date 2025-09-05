Prince Harry may be able to live in the United States indefinitely without pursuing citizenship, according to newly revealed documents.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, reportedly holds an A-1 visa, a category typically reserved for heads of state, foreign royals, and other high-ranking officials.

Immigration lawyer Melissa Chavin explained that the A-1 visa has a "lower security and background check threshold."

She added the prince would "not have been vetted by the U.S. Government directly for mental health ineligibility, like drug abuse or addiction, or for criminal grounds of ineligibility, like a controlled substance violation."

Chavin also noted, "Mere admission to drug use in a memoir would not keep Prince Harry from staying in status and being able to renew an A-1 visa."

A court confirmed in March that Harry's immigration records are private after the Heritage Foundation filed a civil lawsuit questioning whether the Biden administration had altered standard rules for him.

The Heritage Foundation cited Harry's 2023 memoir, "Spare," saying his admissions of drug use might affect visa approval.

Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Montecito, California, in 2020 and signed contracts with Netflix and Spotify. By April 2024, Harry listed the United States as his main residence in U.K. filings.

By April 2024, Harry updated U.K. records listing the United States as his primary residence.

A-1 visas actually are supposed to have limited time lines, they are not meant to be indefinite. Harry’s visa is inappropriate and if people are getting deported, Harry should not be above the law. This A-1 visa needs to be revoked. pic.twitter.com/mitESvzKyS — Royally Sage (@sage1411) September 3, 2025

Visa Privileges for High-Profile Individuals

Chavin emphasized that Harry "would not need to become a lawful permanent resident or United States citizen to reside in the U.S."

She added he can "remain on an A-1 all his titled life," though he must be periodically vetted for terrorism and national security concerns. Despite estrangement from his family, Harry remains fifth in line to the British throne.

Political questions have arisen over how such privileges apply to high-profile figures. The A-1 visa, sometimes called a "golden ticket," allows holders entry regardless of standard restrictions.

Even President Donald Trump weighed in. Weeks into his second term, he said, "I don't want to do that," when asked about deporting Harry. He also criticized Markle, saying, "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."