Howard Stern's return to SiriusXM on Monday has left staff and listeners rattled after a fake cancelation stunt sparked panic behind the scenes.

Fans tuning in were met with Andy Cohen's voice teasing that he was taking over for Stern. Minutes later, the 71-year-old host went on air himself to declare that "everything you've been reading in the paper about me or about Robin is completely false."

The stunt, which some listeners called misleading, was part of what insiders say was an attempt to boost attention around Stern's September launch.

Howard Stern’s first show back opened with Andy Cohen hosting on what he called Andy 100, claiming Howard and SiriusXM had parted ways and the handoff had gotten messy. Howard came on after a break to reveal it’s a joke. They kept the bit going for ~15 minutes. Clearly it worked: pic.twitter.com/7lICqmTm9x — Nick Riccardo (@nickriccardo) September 8, 2025

Staff Fear Fallout After Prank

A source told the Daily Mail that employees were shaken by the fake announcement and worried about their future.

"People are panicking," the insider said, adding that many staffers support families and fear layoffs could come at any time. "Fear has sunk in that next week, next month, they might not have a job."

Executive producer Gary Dell'Abate reportedly warned the team that private details about the show had been leaked to the press. SiriusXM has tasked producer Memet Walker, a former U.S. Air Force airman, with finding the source of the leaks.

The move has created tension, with staffers accusing one another of being the mole, according to the outlet.

"There's a ton of people there whose lives would drastically change based on Stern firing on a whim," one insider said, noting that non-disclosure agreements prevent staff from publicly discussing the situation.

Former Staffer Calls Stunt 'Pathetic'

Steve Grillo, who interned at Stern's show in the 1990s, blasted the stunt, calling it "the hoax of the century." He told the Daily Mail it was "a pathetic way to get people to tune in and then give them nothing," and said he could barely watch.

Grillo argued Stern's approach shows how far he has "fallen from greatness," adding that the only way Stern can generate buzz now is by claiming he's about to be fired.

He suggested Stern bring in controversial figures like Andrew Dice Clay or Russell Brand to help boost ratings. Grillo also accused Stern of exploiting his staff by paying them "just enough money to survive and eat but never enough money to have a house like he does."

Stern, whose $500 million five-year SiriusXM contract ends later this year, insisted on air that he has no plans to leave the station.

"I've been thinking about retiring. Now I can't, because then they'll say I got pushed out," he said.

"So, I'll be back. Here's the truth: SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future. They've approached me, they've sat down with me, like they normally do, and they're fantastic. We've been talking."

He also confirmed that other companies have expressed interest in the show but said he's "very happy" at SiriusXM.

Stern's latest controversy comes after years of criticism from fans who believe the radio personality alienated his base by sharing political views. Grillo said Stern lost many listeners after comments about Donald Trump voters, which he claims cost him much of his audience.