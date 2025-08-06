SiriusXM is reportedly preparing to part ways with Howard Stern after nearly 20 years. Multiple sources revealed that the satellite radio company will let "The Howard Stern Show" end when Stern's current contract expires this fall.

Stern, 71, joined SiriusXM in 2006 and signed a series of high-value deals, earning an estimated $80 million to $100 million per year. Although SiriusXM is expected to present a new offer, insiders said it will likely be symbolic.

One source explained to The Sun, "They don't intend for him to take it. Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want."

They added, "It's no longer worth the investment."

The company might even try to hold his archive, per the source, adding, "As far as him coming back to doing the show, there's no way they can keep paying his salary."

Stern's controversial words on Donald Trump and his chat with Kamala Harris before the 2024 elections led to big talks at SiriusXM. "If Sirius isn't going to give Stern a good offer, I don't think it would have anything to do with his ratings. It's more likely everything to do with the political climate," a source said.

Another insider pointed to industry shifts, comparing Stern's situation to that of Stephen Colbert. "After you saw what happened with Stephen Colbert, it's like they just can't afford to keep him going," they said.

A Career of Influence and Controversy

Stern kicked off his radio work in the late '70s and got big all over the US after 20 years at New York's WXRK. "The Howard Stern Show" hit more than 20 million folks in over 60 places at its high point. At SiriusXM, his long, free talks and true-life tales gave new life to satellite radio.

Along with radio, Stern took the lead in "Private Parts" (1997), a movie from his own life book. From 2012 to 2015, he served as a judge for "America's Got Talent". Over the years, he wrote a few books and stayed a big name in pop culture.

In 2013, Stern reportedly pushed staff to create fake Twitter accounts to attract A-list guests, telling them, "Set up a fake Twitter account, become 10 different people, I don't give a s**t." The effort, known internally as "Revolution 2013," aimed to reverse a drop in mainstream attention.

Former staffer John Melendez later called it "a scar in his career," saying, "He should be ashamed to even do that."