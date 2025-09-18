Claudia Jordan and Dame Dash have been engaged in escalated tensions since Dash's recent appearance on 'The Breakfast Club,' where he reminisced about an infamous instance from working together on the film Dear Frank.

During the interview, Dash alleged that he had previously offered Jordan to view an adult film as preparation for performing a sex scene.

"She was saying that she found that to be sexual harassment or something like that, or she just felt like it was inappropriate," Dash recounted.

"And I was like, yo, I didn't want to talk sex with you. That's why I gave it to you and said, 'Go over there."

Jordan immediately addressed the accusations on her Instagram Story, jumping into a fervent denunciation of Dash's behavior.

"Why keep trying to bring me into your mess?" she asked. "You've been sued by everybody, and you lost every single lawsuit, and you owe the government all this money, yet you keep trying to bring me into your bullsh*t."

Jordan also alleged that Dash's behavior on the Dear Frank set crossed some serious professional lines.

"On the set of Dear Frank, you were wildly inappropriate," she told him. "You did sht on that set that should have shut it down. Okay, very inappropriate the way you were carrying out with the women on set, and what you did to me during the one scene was fcked up."

She continued, accusing direct misconduct.

"You was a fcking pervert on set," she told him. "You were disgusting. The things you did with that porn tape and what you tried to do to get me ready for a scene with you... You thought you was hot. You're not. You're a fat fcking mess."

Aside from condemning the behavior of Dash, Jordan also questioned his personal integrity, namely how he acts out his wife's ethnicity.

"You talk so much sh*t about people being culture vultures, stealing from the culture ... All while you parade a woman around that is a white woman," she told him.

"But you go out of your way to pretend that she's not what she is. And I think that's super wack, but that just shows your character."

Dash has yet to publicly address Jordan's comments.

