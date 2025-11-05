A​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ new report claims that Prince Harry is getting more and more annoyed with the way Meghan Markle parents her kids and her use of social media.

According to a source who spoke to Radar Online, the 40-year-old Duke of Sussex has been annoyed with the wife of his "attention-seeking" behavior and the increasing use of their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, in her online ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌content.

Markle, 44, has shared a series of Instagram posts and Reels featuring family moments, from pumpkin patch outings to a video of Harry carving pumpkins with the kids.

Sources say Harry dislikes being part of what he views as "staged" videos aimed at boosting his wife's online following. One insider said he feels "paraded around" for content, noting he looked uncomfortable in recent clips and public appearances.

Imagine this: Prince Harry and Meghan, with Archie and Lilibet, trick-or-treating at your door!



Archie and Lili are being raised with a focus on normalcy, their parents committed to letting them be children, not figures for show.



They are joyful, free-spirited kids! pic.twitter.com/hHUFkNPblw — Talk Nerdy (@TalkNerdyto) November 3, 2025

Public Backlash and Private Friction

The tension between them has started to show. At Game 4 of the World Series, they sat up front near Sandy Koufax and Magic Johnson. According to Sky News, when the camera showed them on the big screen, the crowd booed. Markle later posted several clips from the night, featuring Harry looking distracted.

Days earlier, she uploaded and then deleted a video that briefly showed their children's faces, despite the couple's prior calls for privacy.

The move reportedly frustrated Harry, who has tried to shield the children from public exposure.

"He's not happy about the constant filming," the source said, adding that Harry wants to maintain some separation between their family life and Markle's digital brand.

A Strained Image

Insiders say Harry is also uneasy with Markle's use of their royal titles in promotional content. During a recent trip to Washington, D.C., Markle carried a large tote marked "DS" for Duchess of Sussex.

Critics called the gesture "tacky," pointing out that the pair stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

She also referenced their royal wedding date in a candle from her As Ever holiday collection, priced at $64. The insider said Harry "knows it's not a good look," drawing comparisons to Sarah Ferguson's post-divorce commercial use of her Duchess of York title.

The couple's public image has taken hits in recent months. Once one of the most popular royals, Harry has faced ridicule online, with critics mocking his subdued demeanor in Markle's social media clips.

"He's used to being universally loved," the source said. "Now it's the opposite."

Those close to the couple say Harry feels worn down by the scrutiny and by the direction their life in California has taken.

"He's blown up his life for her," one insider told Radar, referring to his decision to leave the royal family and his current lack of a clear career.