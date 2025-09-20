Jimmy Kimmel's future at ABC is increasingly uncertain after a Thursday meeting with executives ended without an agreement to bring "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" back on air.

The late-night host sat down with network leaders in Los Angeles one day after the show was suspended. A source told Puck News the meeting "cordial" but confirmed it produced "no resolution."

Contract Already Nearing End

Multiple outlets have reported that Kimmel's contract with ABC was already set to expire in a matter of months.

Sources said negotiations with Disney executives were expected to begin later this year, but some insiders believe the network had been considering parting ways with him after this season.

One source told Page Six that Disney chief Bob Iger "doesn't want to be at war with Donald Trump right now, just as he has stabilized Disney."

Another suggested the uproar over Kimmel's monologue gave ABC cover to pull the show early.

Despite speculation, Kimmel may not have been planning an exit.

A separate source said, "If he was thinking of retirement, he most definitely will stay put now," claiming the backlash could push him to remain as a way to irritate Trump.

The 57-year-old presenter was seen in Century City on Thursday driving to see lawyer Karl Austen, who represents Seth MacFarlane and Jude Law.

Kimmel's friend and Disney executive Dana Walden is said to have phoned him to inform him that the show would be put on a hiatus.

What Sparked the Suspension

ABC's decision followed Kimmel's Sept. 15 broadcast, where he addressed the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid [suspect Tyler Robinson] who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said on air.

He went on to criticize former president Donald Trump's reaction to the murder. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend; this is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish," he said.

Not a big fan of Jimmy Kimmel, but if you think his show should be canceled for this, you’re a hack and a total fraud who should never pretend to care about free speech pic.twitter.com/FSiktbva6y — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 17, 2025

Nexstar, which owns and operates many ABC affiliates, announced the suspension shortly after. "Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets," the company said.

Kimmel has refused to apologize for the remarks, according to multiple reports.

Ongoing Tension Between Kimmel and ABC

The dispute comes at a sensitive moment for Disney, which has been under regulatory pressure since the broadcast. Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr criticized the comments and urged action from the network.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Kimmel is "actively looking" at ways to break out of his contract if relations with ABC deteriorate further.

Meanwhile, Trump celebrated the suspension on Truth Social, calling the move "Great News for America" and blasting Kimmel's ratings.

ABC has not said when or if the show will return. Kimmel has not commented publicly.