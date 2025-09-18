Jimmy Kimmel is preparing his next move after ABC pulled "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" indefinitely following his remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Insiders told the Daily Mail the late-night host is "absolutely f***ing livid" about the decision, which came hours before Tuesday's scheduled taping.

He is meeting with executives but reportedly looking for a way to "break his relationship with them forever."

Sources said Kimmel is already planning a guest appearance with Stephen Colbert, whose "Late Show" was canceled earlier this summer.

"Stephen Colbert is already looking to get Jimmy on his show as a guest in the next couple days or within the week," one insider said.

"They both don't want Trump to win in any way or fashion at all, and this has lit an extreme fire under Jimmy's a**."

ABC Removes Show Amid FCC Pressure

ABC announced Wednesday that Kimmel's show would be "pre-empted indefinitely." The move followed comments Kimmel made on Monday's broadcast suggesting Kirk's killer was a MAGA supporter, despite investigators saying the suspect held far-left views.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said during the monologue.

The remarks drew criticism from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who hinted he might open an investigation. "When you look at the conduct that has taken place by Jimmy Kimmel, it appears to be some of the sickest conduct possible," Carr said on a podcast earlier this week.

Nexstar Media Group, which owns several ABC affiliates, announced it would stop airing the program, calling Kimmel's comments "offensive and insensitive."

Jimmy Kimmel’s full comments on Charlie Kirk which led to his show being taken off air indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/Ctg7LL8HWL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2025

Producers Say Set Is at a Standstill

One producer described the atmosphere inside the studio as "wandering around like aimless cows." They said Kimmel was "beside himself" and had "never been this angry."

"This is clearly the government overreaching," the producer told Daily Mail. "There's no such thing as free speech in America if the government can lean on companies to stop any content they don't like."

"Jimmy said he's going to fight this, not even because he cares so much for the show, although he does, but because he cares about the precedent."

The producer warned ABC could face fallout from Kimmel's supporters, "He'll get every friend he has to stop doing ABC shows. You want to book someone on The View? Good f***ing luck."

Reaction From Both Sides

Reactions were swift across the political spectrum. Former President Donald Trump celebrated the decision on Truth Social, writing, "Kimmel has ZERO talent and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible."

Actor Ben Stiller criticized ABC's decision, tweeting, "This isn't right." MSNBC host Chris Hayes called the suspension "the most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors I've ever seen in my life and it's not even close."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed Republicans for pushing networks to silence critics. "Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows. These aren't coincidences," Newsom wrote. "It's coordinated. And it's dangerous."

Kimmel, 57, has hosted the late-night show for more than 22 years and has generally ranked second in the ratings behind Colbert. His future with ABC now appears uncertain.