Friends and family of Britney Spears are growing increasingly alarmed over her isolation and behavior, with some urging an intervention before her health and living situation spiral further.

People close to the pop star told Radar Online they fear the 43-year-old's home is dangerously unsanitary and that her mental health has declined since her divorce from Sam Asghari in 2023 and her breakup with Paul Soliz.

Associates say Spears' Los Angeles home is in disarray, describing it as littered with dog waste and clutter.

"She doesn't see it, but the state of that house is frightening," a longtime associate said.

The person compared the environment to the conditions in which actor Gene Hackman was found dead earlier this year, adding, "The fear is she's on the same path unless someone intervenes."

The content of her Instagram, the videos of her dancing, changing clothes, and writing lengthy captions, still constitutes the main way in which she keeps in touch with her fans.

According to one friend, her conduct with people when she is not at work is similar to what people get from her social media, with "moments of clarity mixed with moments that feel like a roller coaster."

Britney Spears sparks fresh concern as she posts another erratic video while posing in her underwear. pic.twitter.com/Qu5SxXjBuM — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 18, 2025

Spears was released from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, a decision widely celebrated at the time. Sources now argue that the lack of continued medical oversight has left her vulnerable.

"There's no continued care, no therapy, nothing. She doesn't think she has a problem," a source familiar with her situation said.

Britney Spears sparks fresh concerns for her wellbeing as she posts another bizarre video speaking in child like voice and displaying erratic behavior. pic.twitter.com/3GE6aWsnyS — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 9, 2025

Her posts have raised eyebrows, including one where she twirled kitchen knives and another that appeared to show animal waste on the floor. In a recent clip, she danced in high heels with smudged lipstick and unkempt hair while listening to Phil Collins.

"She looks trapped in her own world," a source said. "It's not about being eccentric. The house itself has become a hazard, and no one can force her to get help under California law."

Is Britney Spears still under some kind of housearrest? This video that she’s has been releasing are not only disturbing but, I don’t see anybody around her except for her dog, occasionally. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/V1RAsIqub3 — William douglas (@William53191104) April 28, 2024

Where Britney Stands With Family

Spears' relationship with her family remains strained. She has had no contact with her father, Jamie Spears, since the end of her conservatorship.

Sources told Us Weekly she has "zero communication" with him and no plans to reconcile, though she offered to help with his medical care after he had a leg amputation in 2023.

Her connection with her mother, Lynne Spears, is described as fragile. They text and talk every few weeks, but there are no immediate plans for Lynne to visit.

"One day they're working on their relationship, the next they won't speak for weeks," an insider said.

It has been said that the public feud in 2022 has improved the singer's relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. They keep in touch via FaceTime and are arranging a meeting in Los Angeles.

Her brother, Bryan Spears, has always been by her side and continues to be her greatest support. He has been staying with her part of the time since her divorce.

Friends say his presence offers some stability, but they remain worried that it is not enough to counter her isolation.

"Britney does whatever she wants," one insider said. "But what she wants right now is isolation in filth, and that's the real danger."