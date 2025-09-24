A new documentary confirms that international pop sensation Taylor Swift walked perilously close to exiting the entertainment world after her highly publicized feud with Kim Kardashian.

As per RadarOnline, the two-part Channel 4 documentary series, premiering Sept. 30, explores how the 2016 debacle with Kardashian fueled an online storm that led Swift to withdraw from public view and doubt her future in music.

One contributor in the documentary says Swift's breaking point was astonishingly close.

"Taylor was moments from quitting. The level of vitriol after Kim's tweet was staggering. Death threats were pouring in, her reputation was shredded overnight, and she felt there was no way to fight back," said the source.

The backlash was a response to a now-notorious July 17, 2016 tweet from Kardashian that said, "Wait, it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!" — accompanied by snake emojis.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Read more: Taylor Swift Wins Court Order Against Man Claiming She Had His Baby

It reignited the anger that was first sparked in 2009 when Kanye West, Kardashian's then-husband, interrupted Swift's MTV VMA acceptance speech to say that Beyoncé should have won the award.

One fan interviewed for the documentary explained the fallout of the snake tweet.

"She could have saved a million babies and solved world hunger, and it wouldn't have mattered. Once that snake narrative stuck, she was powerless. To have something of that magnitude go completely off the rails – there was no stopping it, no matter what she did."

After the social media outcry, Swift went missing from public life for almost a year, a development that many interpreted as a sign she was considering leaving the business.

The documentary, filmed by Guy King, features rare footage, internet reactions, and interviews with industry experts and Swift's supporters, known as "Swifties."

"Taylor Swift is an unprecedentedly powerful 21st-century voice for women and young people," said King, as quoted by The Rolling Stone.

"With her fame came controversy, which she so skillfully wrestled to the floor. We're excited to tell her story."

Channel 4's Shaminder Nahal, as reported by MusicRadar, emphasized the documentary's cultural significance.

"Her journey has been nothing short of epic... while also showing viewers sides of Taylor Swift that they might not know or expect."

The show, titled "Taylor Swift vs. The World," airs on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 9:15 p.m.