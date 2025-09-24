David Tennant recently shared an embarrassing moment that happened while filming a nude scene for the Hulu series "Rivals."

The 54-year-old actor hurt his knee during a steamy scene that required him to wear only a small covering known as a "modesty pouch."

During his appearance on the This Morning talk show on Monday, Sept. 22, Tennant joked about the show's romantic scenes.

Host Ben Shephard commented that "Rivals" was a "physically amorous" series. According to People, Tennant laughed and replied, "Every element of life is explored, for sure."

But the actor then got real about an uncomfortable moment on set. "I was launching myself onto a wooden bed at one point, and unfortunately, my knee collided with the bed frame in a rather unfortunate way," he said. "Not very sexy."

Tennant plays Lord Tony Baddingham, a powerful TV station owner in the 1980s-set drama. The show, based on Jilly Cooper's novel, is full of high-stakes business, bedroom deals, and over-the-top drama.

When asked if he now uses a stunt double for those kinds of scenes, Tennant joked, "You never quite tell when you're going to sort of fall over and embarrass yourself, can you? But you certainly don't want to do it when you're wearing a sort of modesty pouch to try sex."

Fans Rejoice as 'Rivals' Renewed with 12 New Episodes

Despite the awkward injury, Tennant said the cast loved making the show. "The reaction was bananas. We loved it," he said. "It really seemed to connect."

"Rivals" first premiered on Hulu in 2024 and became a big hit. It was praised for its bold style, over-the-top characters, and dramatic storylines. The first season ended on a major cliffhanger, with Tennant's character left for dead.

Fans were thrilled to hear that the series had been renewed for a second season. Filming for Season 2 began in May 2025 and will include 12 new episodes—up from eight in the first season.

Tennant is confirmed to return, along with stars Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, and Emily Atack, DailyMail reported.

Two big names are also joining the cast: Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett. Atwell will play Helen Gordon, while Everett takes on the role of show-jumping coach Malise Gordon.