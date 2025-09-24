In her newly released memoir "107 Days," former Vice President Kamala Harris reveals that she knew about her husband Doug Emhoff's past affair before they got married.

The affair, which happened during Emhoff's first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff, became a hot topic during Harris's 2024 presidential campaign.

Harris writes that she was already aware of the affair long before it made headlines. "Doug had told me about it when we were dating," she shares in the book, ENews reported.

"We disclosed it during my vetting for VP." She says they were open and honest about the situation early on.

The issue resurfaced in July 2024, when far-right political activist Laura Loomer posted about the affair on social media.

The post quickly caught attention, and the media began digging into Emhoff's past. Harris says that while she expected personal attacks during the campaign, she didn't want her family dragged into it.

"Doug knowingly put himself in the line of fire," Harris wrote. "But his ex-wife, Kerstin, the kids, and even the teacher involved didn't ask for this attention."

Harris said she was upset that the story brought pain back into the lives of people she cares about, especially her stepchildren, Cole and Ella.

Doug Emhoff and Kerstin were married for 17 years before their divorce in 2010. They share two children.

According to InStyle, in the book, Harris describes how they've all worked hard to build a healthy, blended family. "I hated what was happening," she wrote.

"That the kids had to be reminded of this awful period, that their friends would talk about it all over again."

When the story surfaced, Harris recalled telling Doug that she couldn't put her campaign on hold to manage the situation and that he would have to address it himself.

"He handled it like the mensch that he is, issuing a statement, taking responsibility, and expressing regret."

Kerstin Emhoff also spoke publicly at the time, confirming that she and Doug had ended their marriage many years earlier due to several personal reasons.

She added that they've remained friends and co-parents. "I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together," she said.

Harris criticized the way political opponents use personal stories to hurt families.

"People like Loomer do their dirty work hoping their target will lash out or be distracted," she said. "If we were holding on to norms of decency, families should be off-limits. Sadly, they are not."