The husband of late Hallmark actor Mike Heslin has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Javier's restaurant at the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas, claiming staff failed to provide help during a medical emergency that led to Heslin's death.

The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 18 by Heslin's spouse, Scotty Dynamo, accuses the restaurant of ignoring clear signs that Heslin was in distress and preventing others from helping.

Heslin, 35, went into cardiac arrest in June while celebrating his birthday with friends.

According to the suit, Heslin showed "obvious signs of a medical emergency," but restaurant staff did not act.

Instead, they allegedly blocked a fellow diner from performing CPR and failed to retrieve an automated external defibrillator (AED), which the restaurant had on-site, NY Post said.

"Michael's death was an avoidable tragedy," the lawsuit states. "Defendant's failures, individually and cumulatively, proximately caused or substantially contributed to Michael's preventable death."

Friends of Mike Heslin Say They Were Removed While Trying to Help

Heslin's friends say they were physically removed from the restaurant when they tried to help.

Some say they were threatened with arrest, while others were allegedly told to delete video recordings of the event.

The lawsuit includes five counts: wrongful death, loss of consortium, negligence, negligent hiring and training, and gross negligence.Dynamo is seeking more than $30,000 in damages, along with funeral costs and punitive compensation.

MGM Resorts International, which owns the ARIA Hotel, denied the allegations in a statement to Page Six, saying: "These claims are not aligned with the facts, and we will respond through the legal process."

No criminal charges have been filed at this time, and the official cause of Heslin's death was reported by Dynamo as "unexpected cardiac arrest." He stated on Instagram shortly after his husband's passing, "Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened."

Dynamo also shared that the couple had been planning for a family. "We were in the early stages of starting a family and would regularly share our favorite baby names," he wrote.

Heslin, best known for his roles in "Lioness" and "The Holiday Plan," died on July 2, 2024, just a week after the medical emergency.

The restaurant has not issued a public statement.