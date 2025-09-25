Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connell, is now engaged to her longtime girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, after proposing to her earlier this week.

The "What They'll Say About Us" singer shared photos of the couple celebrating the milestone on his Instagram account, showing Sulewski's hand adorned with a classic solitaire diamond ring. Sulewski, a popular YouTuber and actress, responded with a joyful caption expressing her love and gratitude.

O'Connell popped the question during a private dinner at home, surprising Sulewski with candles and flowers arranged around a candlelit table, then knelt to ask her to be his wife. Sulewski, who began dating O'Connell in 2018, immediately said yes.

The engagement marks the next step in a relationship that has grown stronger over five years. The pair first met through mutual friends in Los Angeles and became inseparable soon afterward. They have often collaborated on creative projects, with Sulewski appearing in music videos for her partner and supporting him and his sister during awards show appearances.

Sulewski, known for her beauty tutorials, travel vlogs, and recent acting roles, wrote on social media, "Yes, I said YES," alongside photos of herself and O'Connell smiling under soft lighting. In another post, she thanked her followers for their kind messages and said she felt "so lucky" to have found a partner who shares her creative passions and sense of humor.

O'Connell has earned acclaim as a songwriter and record producer, winning multiple Grammy Awards for his work with Billie Eilish and other artists. He has also released solo music, sharing personal songs that highlight his artistry outside of the family duo. The engagement comes just months after his latest EP release, which showcased his growth as an independent musician.

As the couple begins planning their wedding, they have yet to announce a date or location. They are supposedly considering a small ceremony in California next summer, followed by a reception with friends and family. Both O'Connell and Sulewski value privacy, so they are expected to keep most of the details under wraps until closer to the event.

Fans of Billie Eilish and Sulewski have flooded social media with congratulations, praising the couple's enduring bond and creative partnership. With their shared history and mutual support, O'Connell and Sulewski are poised to embark on this new chapter together.