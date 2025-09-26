Palace insiders are warning that Sarah, Duchess of York, risks further marginalization within the royal family after fresh revelations tying her to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced and renewed public attention on a decades-old personal scandal, officials and media reports said Thursday.

The 65-year-old duchess has faced renewed scrutiny after an email from 2011, as reported by BBC, emerged in which she appeared to describe Epstein as a "supreme friend" and apologized for earlier public criticism of the convicted sex offender. The message prompted several charities and organizations that had associations with her to distance themselves, people close to the charities said.

That reaction, combined with recent reporting that has rekindled interest in an affair Ferguson had during a pregnancy in the late 1980s, has fueled concern among some within the monarchy that the duchess's role and relationships could come under further strain.

"People are saying that history is repeating itself — with one scandal after another for Sarah," a palace source told RadarOnline.com, which first reported the resurfaced email. "With this latest crisis, her past with Steve Wyatt has come roaring back into the conversation."

According to The Cut, the affair, which came to public attention in the early 1990s, contributed to a highly publicized breakdown of the duchess's marriage to Prince Andrew. At the time, photographs and press coverage intensified scrutiny of royal private life and prompted sharp criticism from senior members of the royal family. The couple separated and later divorced, though they have continued to maintain a close relationship; the pair live together at Royal Lodge.

The renewed focus on Ferguson comes amid broader fallout from the Epstein case, which has ensnared several public figures. Prince Andrew was forced to step back from public duties in 2019 after a damaging BBC interview about his association with Epstein; in 2022, Queen Elizabeth II revoked his military titles. Insiders said the reappearance of the duchess's 2011 correspondence with Epstein has reopened old wounds and made royal advisers fearful of further reputational damage.

"It's like history repeating itself," said another palace source. "In the 1990s she was pushed aside for humiliating the monarchy, and now, with Epstein's name resurfacing and her old affair once more in the spotlight, palace figures are saying she can't hold on to her place."

Ferguson has, in recent years, continued to attend family events and publicly expressed loyalty to members of the royal family. Representatives for the duchess did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Royal experts say the monarchy has become more sensitive to perceived lapses in judgment given persistent media scrutiny and shifting public expectations around accountability and associations.

Several charities and patrons declined to discuss internal deliberations but acknowledged they had reviewed their relationships with the duchess in light of recent reporting.

Legal and public records show that Epstein died in 2019 while in federal custody and that a wide-ranging investigation into his network continued to prompt disclosures and inquiries around the globe.

The re-emergence of communications and the revisiting of earlier scandals involving public figures tied to Epstein have periodically reignited debate about accountability in elite social circles.

As the duchess navigates the renewed criticism, royal officials are expected to monitor the public and institutional responses closely. Any further distancing by charities, family patrons, or official organizations could accelerate moves to curtail her public roles, insiders said.