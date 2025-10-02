Former First Lady Michelle Obama had been candid about the little frustrations of marriage, confessing one of her husband former President Barack Obama's behaviors at the dinner table gets on their daughters' and her nerves.

In a recent episode of her "IMO" podcast, Michelle touched on life as an empty-nester with Sasha and Malia no longer living at home.

According to Atlanta Black Star, she explained that some of the conversations between her and Barack now feel different.

"We always have the kids to talk about, but not on a day-to-day basis," Michelle said.

"We've noticed how much of our time we've spent talking about them, right? So now that we're empty-nesters, it's like, 'Well, what are we going to talk about?'"

Her visitor, couples therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik, probed her for what she was really thinking during those quieter moments. Michelle laughed before confessing:

"I don't actually want to tell you what I was thinking about, which is like, 'The way you're chewing makes me want to smack you upside the head.'"

She continued with a smile, "Why does your chewing annoy me so much? Let's discuss. Yeah, I don't know if I'd bring that up."

Michelle said she is not the only one who is annoyed. "The girls and I are very irritated with the way Barack chews," she admitted, adding that her daughters too share the same grievance.

The lighthearted admission isn't the first time Michelle has talked about Barack's idiosyncrasies.

She has told ET before joking about his snacking habits — from chips and guacamole to his tendency to munch on nuts by pouring them into his hand and stuffing them into his mouth with one finger.

19 News reported that their more than 30-year marriage has also withstood light jibing in the public eye. Michelle once joked that Barack had difficulty getting his socks in the wash or on time to family gatherings.

Nevertheless, Michelle has explained that such idiosyncrasies don't undermine the solidity of their marriage.

Even when rumors surfaced earlier this year regarding the couple's union, she downplayed them, stating, "People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason. They had to assume that my marriage was falling apart."