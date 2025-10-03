Meghan Markle has been left embarrassed after Mariah Carey appeared to overlook her entirely during a recent UK radio interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, launched her Archetypes podcast in 2022 with high-profile guests, including Carey, 56, who, according to Sky News drew headlines at the time for calling Meghan a "diva." While Carey quickly clarified the remark as a compliment about Meghan's style and presence, the exchange left the former actress unsettled.

Three years later, that awkward moment has resurfaced. During an appearance on Hits Radio this week, Carey was asked to reflect on her connections with the British royals ahead of a scheduled performance at Sandringham House. As per RadarOnline, rather than mention Markle, she highlighted Sarah Ferguson, describing the Duchess of York as "cool" and a memorable royal encounter.

For insiders close to Meghan, the omission has revived wounds. "Meghan saw the podcast as a way to connect with influential women she respected," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Being so openly passed over now feels deeply humiliating – as though the 'diva' controversy is still casting a shadow over her."

The original Archetypes conversation focused on the layered meaning of the word "diva." Carey teased that Meghan sometimes gave off "diva moments," pointing to her polished wardrobe and public poise. Meghan, visibly unsettled, pressed for clarification before Carey reassured her it was about image, not character.

Industry sources said Carey has quietly declined invitations to appear in Markle's newer Netflix projects, a decision that has only fueled speculation about strained relations. "Mariah just isn't a fan of Meghan and her ultra-sensitivity," one Hollywood insider said. "Mariah plays up to her diva image in a fun way, but with Meghan it just comes across as irritating."

The snub comes at a critical time for Markle and Prince Harry, 41, as they work to sustain momentum for their media ventures. Season two of Markle's Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan launched recently, while Harry's polo documentary received harsh reviews earlier this year.

Friends say the perceived rejection has tapped into Meghan's long-running insecurities about how she is received by both Hollywood and the royal establishment. "Meghan's biggest fear is being disregarded," a confidante explained. "To her, this was yet another sign that she's still struggling to secure her place."