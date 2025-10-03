Four months after his defamation case was thrown out, filmmaker Justin Baldoni is now facing a new legal challenge and this time from The New York Times.

On September 30, the newspaper filed a countersuit against Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios, seeking at least $150,000 in damages.

The lawsuit, obtained by People on October 2, accuses Baldoni of launching a "meritless" case that wasted time and resources and aimed to "harass, intimidate, or punish" protected free speech.

This legal move follows a June 2025 court ruling that dismissed Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against The Times, which stemmed from a December 2024 article titled "We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine."

The story detailed Baldoni's alleged efforts to damage actress Blake Lively's reputation during the troubled filming of "It Ends With Us."

Baldoni originally claimed the article misrepresented facts, accused him of sexual misconduct, and was unfairly timed, ENews said.

However, the judge ruled that Baldoni and his team did not present enough evidence to prove The Times acted with actual malice — a legal standard required in defamation cases involving public figures.

Another day, another lawsuit. Justin Baldoni is now being SUED by the New York Times over false claims he made about them in his dismissed lawsuit.



The donkey-faced actor is also being sued by his insurance company for failing to disclose Blake Lively’s workplace complaints. pic.twitter.com/EGbd3sDTwc — la bella vita (@drugproblem) October 1, 2025

Justin Baldoni Sued by NYT Under Anti-SLAPP Law

Now, The New York Times is seeking compensation under New York's anti-SLAPP law, which protects journalists and publishers from being dragged into lawsuits aimed at silencing their reporting.

"The District Court's opinion makes clear that Wayfarer and its affiliates both commenced and continued the lawsuit... without a substantial basis in fact and law," the paper stated in its new filing.

According to US Magazine, in response, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, vowed to keep fighting.

"Win, lose or draw, we refuse to cave to power brokers even in the face of seemingly impossible odds," he said in a statement. "We continue to stand tall for a reason: the pursuit of truth, in the face of giants."

This is only the latest chapter in the ongoing legal saga involving Baldoni and Lively.

Though Baldoni's lawsuits were dismissed, Lively's civil suit against the "Jane the Virgin" actor remains active. She has accused him of sexual harassment during production, claims Baldoni has denied.

The trial for Lively's lawsuit is currently set to begin in March 2026.