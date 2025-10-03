Amid growing online buzz linking Keith Urban to his guitarist Maggie Baugh following his split from actress Nicole Kidman, Baugh's father is speaking out, and he's not holding back.

Chuck Baugh, father of the rising country artist, addressed the rumors in a statement to Daily Mail, saying he hasn't seen anything that points to a romantic relationship between his daughter and the country star.

"I don't know anything about it, other than she's a guitar player for him," he said. "It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing."

Chuck also took to Facebook after a TikTok video claimed Maggie was the "alleged reason" behind Urban's divorce from Kidman. "NO. Just no," he firmly wrote in response, US Magazine reported.

The rumors started swirling after videos of Urban performing alongside Baugh showed the two sharing what some fans saw as flirty stage moments.

During an April concert in Las Vegas, Urban sang the lyrics, "I was born to love you," while pointing toward Baugh.

He also changed lyrics during another show in September to include her name, singing, "Maggie, I'll be your guitar player."

If another woman steals your man , there's no better revenge than letting her keep him .

Real men can't be stolen.



Tell that to Keith Urban…who changed the lyrics in a Nicole Kidman-inspired song to another woman.



The country singer may have been dropping hints that his… pic.twitter.com/mEbojAalYd — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) October 2, 2025

Maggie Baugh Shares Backstage Moments With Keith Urban

In response, Baugh posted the clip on Instagram, writing, "Did he just say that."

Still, those closest to Baugh insist that the connection is strictly musical. She first performed with Urban during the 2024 CMT Music Awards and joined his tour shortly after.

"Working with [Urban] was like going to rock star school. He is a musical encyclopedia," Baugh told Pittsburgh Music Magazine in April.

The 25-year-old Florida native has been building a steady career in country music. Her debut album, Dear Me, dropped in 2023, and she is preparing for her "Entertainers Heart World Tour" this fall.

She recently posted behind-the-scenes footage from a stadium performance with Urban, expressing excitement about her journey.

Meanwhile, news of Kidman and Urban's divorce broke earlier this week. The Oscar winner filed for divorce on September 30 after nearly 19 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." Sources say the couple had been living apart since early summer.

One insider told Page Six that Kidman is "devastated" by the separation and "feels betrayed." The couple agreed Kidman will be the primary caregiver for their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

Urban has not commented on the dating rumors or his divorce publicly. His representatives also declined to respond to Chuck Baugh's statement.