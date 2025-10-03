While Cassie Ventura wasn't physically in the Manhattan courtroom where Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison, her name and her story weighed heavily, making clear that her testimony was instrumental in the judge's decision.

Cassie stayed away intentionally. According to her legal team, she was advised not to attend the hearing to protect her emotional well-being and avoid further trauma. Her absence, however, did not reduce her presence in the room. Judge Arun Subramanian cited her directly when explaining the sentence. He acknowledged the damage described in her testimony and pre-sentencing letter, and included her by name among the victims whose stories helped shape the final outcome.

"To Ms. Ventura and the other brave survivors that came forward, I want to say first, we heard you. I know your families are proud of you. I am proud of you for coming to the court to tell the world what really happened.

Her lawyers released an statement a few minutes after the sentence became public.

"While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs," read a statement from her attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Meredith Firetog to NBC News, "the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed."

"We are confident that with the support of her family and friends," they added, "Ms. Ventura will continue healing, knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many."

Her Testimony

In her testimony during trial, Ventura told the court about the psychological and emotional abuse she experienced throughout her long-term relationship with Combs. She described being coerced into sex acts involving third parties, parties Combs called "freak-offs." Ventura said she was forced to arrange and participate in these acts under pressure, and was frequently filmed or surveilled without her consent. In court, she was made to read explicit text messages aloud.

She also told the jury that Combs regularly controlled her movements, her finances, her professional decisions, and her access to friends and family. She said the abuse left her feeling trapped, powerless, and constantly afraid of retaliation.

According to insiders, the infamous video of Diddy hitting and dragging her in a hotel was an incentive for prosecutors to go deep against the artist and music entrepreneur.

The letter

Ahead of sentencing, Ventura submitted a letter directly to Judge Subramanian. In it, she wrote that she still had nightmares and panic attacks and lived with the fear of what Combs might do next. She described the shame of watching a video of herself being assaulted, which was entered into evidence during the trial. She wrote that the entire courtroom saw her curled into a fetal position on the ground after being thrown against a wall. In her words,

"No one should have to relive their own abuse in a courtroom, but I did, because I believed telling the truth mattered." She also warned that Combs' influence, power, and history made him dangerous, and urged the court not to release him before sentencing. She ended her letter by asking the judge to consider what it takes for a woman to speak against someone who once controlled every part of her life.

Diddy's apology

When Combs addressed the court, he named Ventura in his apology. He said, "I want to apologize to Cassie Ventura and her family. I know what I did was wrong, and I am sorry for the pain I caused." The judge responded to that apology in his sentencing remarks. He did not frame it as sufficient. Instead, he cited Ventura's testimony and her letter as part of the reason for the sentence. He told the court that the evidence revealed a pattern of control and abuse. He specifically referenced Ventura by name and said that her account laid bare the emotional and psychological damage caused. He also acknowledged the pain she expressed in her letter and recognized the courage required to submit it.

No victims appeared in court that day. This absence was not due to a lack of statements or silence. At least one woman, referred to publicly as Mia, had planned to read a victim impact statement in person. According to federal prosecutors, she withdrew after receiving a letter from Combs' legal team that accused her of dishonesty. Prosecutors described the letter as aggressive and said it had a chilling effect. Mia ultimately submitted a written statement instead. The judge acknowledged the letter during the hearing and said that the court had taken into account the pressure some victims had experienced while trying to participate in the process.

Combs remains in custody and will be transferred to a federal prison designated by the Bureau of Prisons. The sentencing order reflects multiple factors, including federal guidelines, the nature of the convictions, and the voices of those who testified. Among those voices, Cassie Ventura's stood out. She was not in the room, but the judge made clear that her words had entered it before she did, and stayed long after she chose to leave it behind.