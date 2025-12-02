Dick Van Dyke is opening up about a painful truth as he approaches his 100th birthday: he believes his long, busy career came at a cost to his family.

The legendary entertainer, who has spent decades working in film, TV, radio, and theater, shared that he often worked so hard to escape poverty that his wife and children were left with very little of his time.

In a new interview ahead of his milestone birthday on December 13, Van Dyke admitted that "[his family] probably got neglected at some point" while he chased steady work.

He said he was focused on earning enough to support his growing household and build a stable life, especially in the early days when money was extremely tight.

Van Dyke explained that his main goal at the start was simple: bring in enough income to buy a home and keep his family safe, PageSix reported.

He remembered raising four kids with no money and trying to grab every job he could. This meant working mornings, nights, and sometimes barely sleeping.

At one point, he juggled a disc jockey shift at 5 a.m. and nightclub performances late at night, often running on only three or four hours of rest.

Dick Van Dyke Opens Up About Early Struggles

Even though Dyke believes the nonstop schedule kept him away too often, the "Mary Poppins" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" star said he has not "had any complaints from anybody."

Still, he recognizes now how demanding his work life was.

According to DailyMail, he described years of taking game show spots, performing in clubs, and doing anything that would help him "get a foothold."

Once his career took off, Van Dyke said he loved every moment of it and never forgot how lucky he was to do what he enjoyed for a living.

He shared that he always looked forward to going to work, even when the hours were long.

Van Dyke is the father of four children — Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie — whom he shared with his late ex-wife, Margie Willett.

Today, he is married to Arlene Silver, whom he wed in 2012. He credits her with helping him stay upbeat and present each day.

His new book, "100 Rules for Living to 100," looks back at his life, his work, and the choices that shaped him.