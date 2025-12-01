Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is being made to endure what insiders have called his "final humiliation," with senior figures reportedly urging him to hand in his passport as scrutiny over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein deepens.

The measure, according to RadarOnline, is to ensure the disgraced former duke does not flee the country as the political and legal pressures mount around him.

The request that he surrender his travel documents comes with the release of internal emails from Epstein's estate, now under scrutiny by the U.S. House Oversight Committee, and a new review by London's Metropolitan Police of the actions of his former protection officers.

One source familiar with the committee's review commented on the developing findings, saying, "What's emerging suggests Andrew's involvement with Epstein went far beyond what he has acknowledged."

One insider shared concern over the implications, noting that "There's real worry that, if the pressure increases, he could try to get out of the country and disappear – and many feel he needs to surrender his passport to police now."

Read more: Prince Andrew Reportedly Had List of Demands for King Charlies Prior to Relinquishing Titles

Officials cited the possibility that, if not restricted, Andrew may attempt to quietly relocate abroad.

A second source elaborated on those fears, saying, "Andrew now needs to be viewed as a potential flight risk. Advisers around him know that scrutiny on his links to Epstein is only going to intensify, and there are fears he could quietly move abroad if safeguards are not put in place," per Daily Express US.

The increasing pressure comes at the same time as allegations that Andrew asked his former Personal Protection Officers more than a decade ago to investigate Giuffre.

A law-enforcement source elaborated on what the review is looking at, explaining, "Investigators want clarity on what Andrew told his protection officers to do and whether any of those requests crossed professional boundaries. The goal is to assess if the situation warrants a more comprehensive inquiry."

The Metropolitan Police have also confirmed that they are examining whether further review is necessary.

Democrats Requests Interview with Former Prince

Meanwhile, Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee have asked Andrew to sit for a transcribed interview related to his contacts with Epstein. They have no power to subpoena him, but the request joins a growing chorus asking the ex-duke to answer questions in the U.S.

The scandal has also reshaped Andrew's personal life: After he lost his royal titles, he agreed to vacate Royal Lodge, where he had lived for 17 years.