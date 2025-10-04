Sean "Diddy" Combs has formally been sentenced to 50 months in federal prison following the guilty verdict on two counts of transporting human beings for prostitution this year.

That being said, media personality DJ Akademiks believes the founder of Bad Boy Records could end up spending much less time behind bars.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the four-year sentence in Manhattan federal court, according to HotNewHipHop, stressing the gravity of Combs' offense.

This is a sentence to reflect the seriousness of your crimes and behavior," Judge Subramanian said.

The judge also ordered a $500,000 fine, which he said took into account Diddy's "enormous resources, which facilitated his crimes."

Prosecutors had sought an 11-year and three-month term, while Diddy's defense lawyers argued for merely 14 months. The sentence ultimately arrived at 50 months, just more than four years.

DJ Akademiks, a popular commentator on celebrity court cases, chimed in soon after sentencing, citing Diddy's possible detention time as potentially much shorter under federal guidelines and the availability of program credits.

"With that sentence with 85% required in served time and accounting for his 14 months already served in MDC. Diddy has about 29 months left to serve,"

DJ Akademiks posted on X. "Less if there is any reduction for possible drug programs he may be eligible for that would reduce the time. Realistically diddy finna spin back in 2027/2028."

He subsequently posted a further post detailing how Diddy might gain from the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), which can lower jail time for eligible prisoners.

If Diddy qualifies for the RDAP program, his 50-month sentence would qualify him for a full year off the existing 85%," he went on. "Which is 29 when u minus time served. So given that... 17 months. Meaning in about a year he'll be transferred to a half way house most likely."

In the meantime, as The New York Times reported, Diddy's lawyer Brian Steel informed the court that after being released, the rapper-producer will go back to Miami to be near his mother and resume therapy.

"He will be speaking openly about what it's like to be incarcerated, to be on drugs, to lose a global business, to hurt the people you love, to take the happiness from your family," Steel explained.

If DJ Akademiks' prophecy comes to pass, Diddy may see his liberty restored by 2027, years ahead of his stated sentence.