Keith Urban's place in Hollywood appears to be slipping in the wake of his divorce from Nicole Kidman, as several reports suggest the country star has been sidelined by the actress's powerful social circle.

Rob Shuter's Substack reported that Kidman's friends are closing ranks around her following the split.

One insider told him Urban is "dead in Hollywood," while another said his name has been erased from party invitations and guest lists.

According to Shuter, the shift started subtly. Urban, 57, was not seen at Reese Witherspoon's Nashville Gala or at George and Amal Clooney's summer gatherings in Lake Como. The absence did not go unnoticed.

"No one will take his calls," a source claimed, adding, "Without Nicole, he's invisible."

On September 29, the duo announced that they were parting after being married for almost 20 years. According to court paperwork seen by Page Six, Kidman initiated divorce proceedings the following day, seeking sole custody of their girls, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Sources previously told outlets that Urban had already moved out of the family's Nashville home by early summer, suggesting the breakup had been in motion for months.

Friends Worry About Midlife Crisis

On top of the alleged Hollywood freeze, Urban's inner circle reportedly fears he is going through a midlife crisis. TMZ reported that friends believe his split from Kidman is "the latest in a string of confusing choices."

The source reported that back in January, Urban decisively terminated his long-term band which was a group he had been collaborating with for 25 years, shortly after the release of his album "High." The decision had a murmur among the people in his circle.

The issues have gotten bigger with the reappearance of footage in which Urban looked rather uneasy when Kidman was mentioned and also a somewhat flirtatious interaction between him and his guitarist Maggie Baugh during a concert.

In one viral clip, Urban playfully altered the lyrics to his hit "The Fighter" to reference Baugh by name, prompting speculation online.

Keith Urban, the country rocker with a soulful twang, found his perfect harmony with Nicole Kidman. Their love felt like a duet meant for forever—her elegance, his grit. Seeing them apart now stings; they weren’t just adorable, they were living proof that music and love can heal. pic.twitter.com/xY9rQtHTFY — Norm Clark (@Normsmusic) September 30, 2025

Kidman 'Sad and Moving On'

Kidman, 58, is said to have fought to save the marriage. "She didn't want this," one insider told an outlet, adding that the actress tried to keep the relationship intact before Urban allegedly initiated the split.

Page Six reported the "Nine Perfect Strangers" star feels "betrayed" by the collapse of the marriage but is focusing on her daughters as she moves forward. "She's sad and moving on with her life – and making sure her kids are taken care of," a source said.

Kidman has been seen in Nashville since the filing, including a recent hike with her sister Antonia.

Meanwhile, whispers in Nashville point to Urban possibly seeing another woman, according to TMZ, a claim sources told the outlet Kidman does not dispute but still finds shocking.