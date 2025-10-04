Actor Eric Dane has finally shared why he was missing from the emotional "Grey's Anatomy" reunion at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

In a new interview, the 52-year-old revealed that a serious fall left him hospitalized and unable to attend the tribute.

"I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head," Dane told The Washington Post on Thursday. "I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to."

According to PageSix, Dane was originally scheduled to appear on stage with his former co-star Jesse Williams to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Grey's Anatomy," the long-running medical drama that premiered in 2005.

The pair were also set to present the award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series.

Instead, Williams presented the award alone, with no mention of the missing actor or their hit show. Fans quickly noticed Dane's absence, especially given the significance of the reunion.

"I was really upset," Dane said. "It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues—I thought that would've been a special moment."

Eric Dane opened up about his absence from the Emmys and missing the planned 'Grey's Anatomy' reunion, revealing that he was hospitalized shortly before the telecast. https://t.co/JITRtWUAKc — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 3, 2025

Eric Dane Opens Up About ALS Battle

Dane also opened up about his recent diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive nerve disease that affects muscle movement.

He first announced the diagnosis in April after noticing weakness in his right hand.

"At first, I thought maybe I had just been using my hand too much," he said in a Good Morning America interview. "But a few weeks later, it got worse."

By June, Dane reported that his right arm had completely lost function. "My left side is functioning," he told Diane Sawyer, THR reported.

"But my right side has completely stopped working. I feel like in a couple more months, I might not have my left hand either. It's sobering."

Despite the challenges, the "Euphoria" star is doing his best to stay positive. "He wants to live life," according to sources.

"He doesn't want people grieving him—he just wants the people in his life to be present and as happy as they can be."

Dane is expected to return for Season 3 of HBO's "Euphoria," continuing his role as Cal Jacobs.

"I know tomorrow isn't promised," he said. "So I'm going to enjoy what I can today."