Taylor Swift says wedding plans with Travis Kelce are officially underway, confirming that the couple is organizing a destination ceremony surrounded by close friends and fellow artists.

During her U.K. media tour to promote The Life of a Showgirl, Swift appeared on several radio programs Friday morning, offering rare insight into her upcoming nuptials and life with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. The couple announced their engagement in August after having been together for two years.

During the interview BBC Radio 1 Breakfast, Swift revealed to the host, Greg James that they would be getting married somewhere abroad but didn't give out any details of the place.

She shocked James by saying that he is invited, adding, joking that many do not know they have been friends for years.

"People don't think that we're actually friends," she said.

In another interview with Hits Radio Breakfast Show, Swift mentioned the wedding and when she was asked if Ed Sheeran, her friend, would perform, she responded with a laugh that it would be quite hard to not have him go up the stage.

"It would be hard to keep him from it," Swift said. "He's always being asked to sing at weddings, and you're like, 'Ed, if there's a stage, you know that you'll be on it.'"

Inspiring her to do the same, Sheeran was also quoted saying that no one is more suited to sing at a wedding than him. He also described their friendship as one "a shared love for music and performing."

Swift's interviews showed how deeply connected her new album is to her current stage in life.

The singer said The Life of a Showgirl is a "complete and total snapshot of what my life looks like right now," noting that past albums were often released long after the moments that inspired them.

Taylor discusses how her songwriting nurtured a fear but Travis Kelce walked into her life and she’s never felt more herself 🥹



"People who fuel you fuel every part of you, and they make you walk taller, and they make you present in a more vibrant way." pic.twitter.com/BGb2NnRsMZ — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 3, 2025

Details on Her Ring and Relationship

In a separate chat with Heart Breakfast hosts Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton, Swift opened up about her engagement ring, revealing that Kelce designed it with jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. Swift said she had shown Kelce a video of Lubeck's work about 18 months before the proposal.

"He was just paying attention to everything, it turns out," she said, recalling her reaction when she saw the ring. "I know who made that!"

Swift described Kelce as "the most fun person, life of any party, even when it's just us." She added that their relationship is rooted in friendship and joy, calling him her "best friend who happens to be hot."

Despite her global fame, Swift said wedding planning is new territory.

She told Bunton she never thought much about weddings until meeting Kelce.

"You'd think I'd be the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life," she said. "But I actually never thought about what I would do or what I would want until I met the person."