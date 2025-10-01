Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson is under investigation after his dogs were linked to a deadly attack on a neighbor's pet in his Buckhead neighborhood.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the "Fast & Furious" star, and he is now facing possible charges of animal cruelty.

According to police, the incident happened on September 18, when Harrison Parker, Gibson's neighbor, let his dog Henry — a five-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel — outside into his yard. Moments later, Parker discovered Henry dead in his driveway.

"I found my dog dead in my driveway," Parker told local news. "Not hearing him around, it's just awful. He was one of the sweetest dogs."

Parker's home is equipped with an invisible fence, which he said had kept Henry safely inside the yard before.

However, court documents and security footage reviewed by police suggest that four Cane Corso dogs, owned by Gibson, were roaming the neighborhood freely around the time of the attack, DailyMail reported.

Police say the small dog suffered from internal bleeding and multiple puncture wounds.

Captain Nicole Dwyer from Fulton County Animal Services said, "It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free. And now they have killed an innocent animal."

Gibson's Cane Corsos Blamed in Deadly Dog Attack

Officials also noted that this was not the first complaint about Gibson's dogs. In the week leading up to the incident, police received at least five reports of his dogs being loose in the area.

Authorities attempted to collect the animals on September 22 after Gibson initially agreed to surrender them.

However, when they arrived, Gibson was not at home, and the dogs had been moved. Police then obtained a search warrant for his property and an arrest warrant for misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Gibson, who was reportedly in Dubai taking a mental health break, responded to the situation through his attorney.

According to People, Gabe Banks, speaking on Gibson's behalf, said, "Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home."

He added, "Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment."