Max Ehrich, an actor and ex-fiancé of Demi Lovato, was taken into custody in Florida following an alleged domestic violence incident against a family member.

Ehrich was arrested on Tuesday evening after a battery charge involving a 65-year-old person. After posting a $1,000 bond, he was set free on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the arrest happened at the residence of a family member, where Ehrich had been active on social media hours prior to the arrest.

He had been live-streaming with his mother in the room. Officials have not announced the alleged victim's identity.

Troubling Online Behavior

Before news of his arrest broke, Ehrich's online behavior raised concern among fans. Several users reported that he went live repeatedly on Instagram, causing his mother to appear distressed.

One viewer wrote, according to the Daily Mail, "Max Ehrich is pulling an Aaron Carter/Kanye West right now and it's very concerning."

Another said he was "constantly going live on Instagram" with "his poor mother crying in the corner."

Ehrich also shared his mother's phone number with a caption asking followers to "give zelle to my mom."

Comment sections quickly filled with messages urging intervention. One user wrote, "Where is his family? Mom, dad, grandparents, siblings, anyone?"

Another asked, "Is he in active psychosis or something? What is happening?"

Past with Demi Lovato

Ehrich began dating Lovato in early 2020. They announced their engagement in July of that year after four months together. At the time, Lovato wrote, "I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!"

Ehrich posted his own message calling her "every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem."

Their relationship ended in September 2020. Following the split, Ehrich posted cryptic messages online, including "#FreeDemi" and "#FreeDemetria," which fans interpreted as directed at her inner circle.

Lovato has since moved on and married musician Jutes in May during a private ceremony in California.