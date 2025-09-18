Disney has officially confirmed that "Camp Rock 3" has started production, marking the return of the beloved franchise after a 15-year hiatus.

The Jonas Brothers; Joe, Nick, and Kevin, will reprise their iconic roles as the members of Connect 3, portraying Shane Gray, Nate Gray, and Jason Gray, respectively. Filming began this week in Vancouver, British Columbia, bringing the musical summer camp back to screens for Disney Channel and Disney+.

Demi Lovato, who starred as Mitchie Torres in the original films, has joined the project as an executive producer alongside the Jonas Brothers. While Lovato will not appear on-screen in the latest installment, she expressed enthusiasm for the project on social media. The collaboration represents what Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis called "such a full-circle moment" for the original cast.

The storyline picks up years after the previous films, focusing on Connect 3 as they lose their opening act for a major reunion tour. The band returns to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next rising musical talent among a new generation of campers. According to the official synopsis, tensions rise and friendships face challenges as campers compete for the opportunity to open for their favorite band, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.

Maria Canals-Barrera returns as Connie Torres, reprising her role from the original films. The new cast includes Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie, and Ava Jean as Madison. Sherry Cola also joins the franchise in the role of Lark.

The original "Camp Rock" premiered in 2008, followed by "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" in 2010, both ranking among Disney Channel's top original movies of all time. The franchise launched the careers of both the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato into teen stardom and continues to influence pop culture over 15 years later. The announcement became official after Joe Jonas inadvertently revealed the project during an August 2025 appearance on "Hot Ones," where he accidentally read "Camp Rock 3" from his phone notes.

Veronica Rodriguez will direct the film, with a screenplay by Eydie Faye and choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle serves as executive producer alongside the Jonas Brothers, Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman, and Gary Marsh. The production promises to introduce the beloved "Camp Rock" world to a new generation while satisfying longtime fans of the original franchise.