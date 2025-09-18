Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers are reuniting more than 15 years after the original "Camp Rock 3" hit Disney Channel in 2008.

On Wednesday, Disney announced that filming for "Camp Rock 3" has started in Vancouver.

Demi Lovato and brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas will reprise their original roles, with all four stars also serving as executive producers.

Maria Canals-Barrera will return as Mitchie's mom, and the new film introduces a fresh group of campers, including Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Brooklynn Pitts, and Ava Jean.

Sherry Cola also joins the cast as a new character named Lark, People said.

The story picks up when the Jonas Brothers' fictional band, "Connect 3," loses their opening act for an upcoming reunion tour.

They return to Camp Rock to find new talent, sparking competition and new friendships among the campers. Disney shared that the plot will include "unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances."

Camp Rock 3 Introduces New Campers and Fan Favorites

Characters include Sage (Segura), her brother Desi (Stone), cello prodigy Rosie (Pollack), drummer Cliff (Trotter), dance star Callie (Pitts), influencer Madison (Jean), and camp rebel Fletch (Barton).

"Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy," said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. "Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick, and Demi is such a full-circle moment."

According to Billboard, Joe Jonas first teased the movie's return in a fun moment on "Hot Ones Versus," when he accidentally revealed a note in his phone that read, "Read Camp Rock 3."

That sparked excitement online and raised hopes for a new movie — which has now been confirmed.

Filming is underway with Veronica Rodriguez directing and Eydie Faye writing the script. Choreography is by Jamal Sims, and Tim Federle of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is also part of the production team.

Lovato and the Jonas Brothers recently reunited at the kickoff of the "JONAS20" tour in New Jersey, performing "Camp Rock" classics like "This Is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing." Lovato later called the experience "really healing" and said it meant a lot to reconnect with the brothers.

"Camp Rock 3" will debut on both Disney+ and Disney Channel. No release date has been announced yet.