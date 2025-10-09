Brendan Hunt, best known as the co-creator and star of the Emmy-winning series "Ted Lasso," has married his longtime partner Shannon Nelson in a joyful ceremony in Ireland.

The couple, who have been together for several years and share two young sons, confirmed their marriage this week with photos and heartfelt messages on social media. Hunt, 51, wore an emerald velvet tuxedo while Nelson looked radiant in a floral off-the-shoulder gown with a matching headband.

Jason Sudeikis, Hunt's "Ted Lasso" co-star, appeared between the bride and groom in one of the wedding photos, humorously posing as the officiant. "We're pretty sure the dude who married us was only pretending to be a priest," Hunt wrote, nodding to Sudeikis's role in the proceedings.

Hunt and Nelson's relationship has grown quietly but steadily over the years. The pair publicly announced their engagement in June 2023, shortly after the "Ted Lasso" season three finale. At the time, Hunt posted a photograph of Nelson showing off her emerald-cut engagement ring.

Nelson posted the same photo, reflecting on their bond and family with the words, "We are a family. A beautiful, wonderful family and will be for always. Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told, we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife, and I am the luckiest".

Life grew even more joyful for the couple in March 2024 with the arrival of their second son, Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt. Hunt announced the news on Instagram, saying Archie was born healthy and had already met his big brother Sean and their grandmother. The couple's older son, Sean Theodore, was born in January 2021. Hunt has sometimes shared glimpses of family life online, and Nelson has celebrated Hunt's devotion, saying on Father's Day, "I am so excited to watch Sean discover every day what a jackpot he won getting you to be his Dad".

Despite the happiness, Hunt admitted that they kept their wedding plans simple and private, with fewer guests than they might have wished and not much advance notice. He added, "It was all quite lovely, and best of all, our little boys got to see it. Shout out to all the young-at-heart lovers out there. In the words of my aunt Ellen, 'It's so much better to have a teammate.'"