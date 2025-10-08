Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are slowly working toward repairing their friendship after a year of tension, private apologies, and legal fallout.

Multiple insiders spoke with Daily Mail about the strained relationship and where the two stand now.

Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, released on October 3, ignited speculation among fans.

Sources close to both women confirmed they have reconnected in recent weeks, though full reconciliation is not immediate.

One insider said Swift and Lively spoke privately and addressed the strain caused when Swift's name surfaced during Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni. "Apologies were made," the source said, adding that Swift has made it clear she will not publicly support Lively in the case.

I fucking love that all the pick-mes tried to convince everyone “ruin the friendship” was about Blake Lively (which is a sweet song about a boy) but instead Taylor wrote “Yeah it’s a good thing I like my friends cancelled, I salute you if you’re too much to handle” about Blake 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Kn8PXGRszz — 🧡❤️‍🔥🧡 (@nadine25399) October 3, 2025

How Their Rift Began

Their friendship shifted earlier this year when Swift became linked to the lawsuit involving Lively and Baldoni. In December 2024, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the filming of "It Ends With Us." Baldoni and his company denied the claims and responded with a $400 million defamation suit, later dismissed.

Court filings included text exchanges in which Lively mentioned Swift.

One message compared their bond to a "Khaleesi and her dragons" dynamic. Another filing alleged Swift attended a meeting at Lively's New York penthouse, which sources close to Swift said never happened.

In May, Baldoni's legal team subpoenaed Swift. Her team issued a statement rejecting what they described as an attempt at "tabloid clickbait," stressing that her only involvement was licensing a song for the film.

Weeks later, Baldoni withdrew the subpoena. A judge later confirmed Swift would not be deposed ahead of the 2026 trial.

Small Steps Forward

The public pressure pushed Swift to distance herself from the controversy. Yet, recent signs suggest both are open to repair.

A second insider told the Daily Mail, "They're working on it. The trust has to be built again." The source added that a full return to how things were before remains far away.

Lively showed support for Swift's album by liking her post about the record.

Fans on X noticed Swift wore the same Lorraine Schwartz pink sapphire and diamond bracelet Lively wore at the London premiere of the movie. The bracelet appears prominently in the visual for "Cancelled!" on Spotify.

'Pleasantly Surprised'

In a separate development, Lively was quietly pleased by a public nod from Travis Kelce, the fiancé of Swift.

According to TMZ, Kelce referred to Lively as a "friend" during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

The episode originally aired in March 2024 but was reuploaded this week. Kelce made the remark while he and his brother discussed Lively's 2005 film "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," months before the actress and Swift's friendship was tested by the legal fallout involving Justin Baldoni.

A source told the outlet that Lively was "pleasantly surprised" by Kelce's comment. The insider said she was "taken aback, given her fallout with Swift," but viewed the remark as a positive gesture.