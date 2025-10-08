Oscar-nominated actor Matt Dillon will portray Frank Stallone Sr., the father of Sylvester Stallone, in Amazon MGM Studios' forthcoming biographical drama "I Play Rocky."

Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film chronicles the making of the 1976 classic "Rocky," and the fierce determination of Stallone himself to both write and star in his underdog tale. Anthony Ippolito will take on the lead role of young Sylvester Stallone, while Stephan James has been cast as Carl Weathers, the actor behind Rocky's rival-turned-ally Apollo Creed.

Frank Stallone Sr. immigrated to the United States from Italy as a teenager and established himself as a successful hairdresser, opening a series of barbershops, salons, and beauty schools along the East Coast. His son's rise to stardom did little to smooth over a fraught relationship: Stallone Sr. was described in Netflix's 2023 documentary "Sly" as both charismatic and industrious, yet physically and emotionally abusive toward his children. Despite this, Stallone secretly yearned for his father's approval and even arranged for him to appear as the timekeeper in the original "Rocky" film.

Written by Peter Gamble, "I Play Rocky" unfolds Stallone's uphill battle against Hollywood gatekeepers who repeatedly rejected his screenplay unless he agreed to give up his dream of playing the lead role himself. Stallone refused to compromise and ultimately secured both the writing credit and the starring part, turning Rocky into one of the most iconic underdog stories in cinema history.

AnnaSophia Robb will portray Stallone's first wife, Sasha Czack, adding depth to the film's depiction of the personal life behind the legend. Producers Toby Emmerich and Christian Baha are leading the project, with FilmNation Entertainment overseeing production services and international sales. No release date has yet been announced, but the film is slated for a theatrical run following its completion.

Dillon's casting as Frank Stallone Sr. marks his return to weighty dramatic material. He earned his Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in Paul Haggis's Best Picture–winning "Crash," delivering a riveting performance as LAPD officer John Ryan. Over his three-decade career, Dillon has demonstrated remarkable versatility, from his early work in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Outsiders" to his award-winning turn in "Drugstore Cowboy."

With a compelling true story at its core and a cast led by talent celebrated for their dramatic range, "I Play Rocky" promises an intimate look at the personal and professional struggles behind one of Hollywood's greatest triumphs.