Timothée Chalamet appeared upbeat during a night out in New York while Kylie Jenner seemed distant, marking the couple's first public appearance together in months.

After the New York Film Festival, where "Marty Supreme," his latest movie, premiered, the two went to the after-party.

On Reddit, a clip went viral of Chalamet in high spirits, engaged in laughter, and interaction with those at the table. Meanwhile, Jenner sat nearby, focused on her phone.

Body language expert Judi James told Mirror US that his animated behavior contrasted sharply with hers. She explained that Chalamet looked like he was "the life and soul of the party," while Jenner's quiet posture gave off an impression of being "bored."

James noted that this kind of body language can create what she called a "wet blanket effect" during social events when one partner is fully engaged and the other isn't.

She added that Jenner appeared like "the adult at a teen party," pointing out the clear difference in their energy. James described Chalamet as someone who "often looks and acts like the eternal teen," which she said is part of his appeal.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are seen together at the #NYFF after-party of “Marty Supreme.” pic.twitter.com/yAwBHmDyXq — Variety (@Variety) October 7, 2025

Chalamet Praises Paltrow Amid Film Buzz

Away from the party, Chalamet made headlines for his praise of Gwyneth Paltrow, his co-star in "Marty Supreme."

He referred to her as "a master" and "an amazing artist," adding that he grew up watching Paltrow in movies, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

They made a co-starring appearance at the NYFF 63rd edition when the new film was screened confidentially. Both of them were last seen together in their movie, where they staged an affair with a French kiss in Central Park.

Paltrow previously told Vanity Fair that their characters share several intimate moments in the film. Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, an aspiring table tennis player, while Paltrow portrays actress Kay Stone.

The film, directed by Josh Safdie, is set to open in theaters on December 25.