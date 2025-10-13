Kirsten Dunst has definitively shut down the possibility of returning to the "Bring It On" franchise, expressing a clear "no" when asked about participating in a reboot or sequel.

The 43-year-old actress, who portrayed cheerleader captain Torrance Shipman in the beloved 2000 film, made her stance crystal clear at a September 2025 New York City screening of her new movie "Roofman."​

However, Dunst's position appears to have changed once more recently. During an October 2025 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" alongside her "Roofman" co-star Channing Tatum, she surprisingly suggested she might be open to a reboot under one specific condition: if Rihanna, who appeared in 2006's "Bring It On: All or Nothing," would participate. "Rihanna was in one of those. I mean, that's pretty major, right?" Dunst said. "If Rihanna wants to do it. Anything Rihanna wants to do, I would do."​

The original "Bring It On," directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jessica Bendinger, was a box office success that earned over $90 million worldwide and achieved cult status. The film spawned six direct-to-video sequels, including "Bring It On Again" (2004), "Bring It On: All or Nothing" (2006), and, most recently, "Bring It On: Cheer or Die" (2022), but none featured any original cast members.​

Director Reed expressed continued interest in a legacy sequel featuring the original cast. He previously said that such a project "could happen," noting that he and screenwriter Jessica Bendinger have been developing ideas. "We'd always been thinking about it. What if there's a legacy sequel that features the whole original cast? Obviously, 20-some years later, we would come at that movie from a totally different direction," Reed explained.​

Gabrielle Union, who played Isis, the captain of the rival East Compton Clovers, has been more enthusiastic about returning to the franchise. She has repeatedly indicated that sequel discussions are ongoing.

The cast recently reunited for a 25th anniversary screening at Alamo Drafthouse theaters in September 2025, with Dunst, Union, Jesse Bradford, and Lindsay Sloane participating in a Q&A session. The reunion highlighted the enduring popularity of the film, which continues to resonate with audiences a quarter-century after its release.​

Despite ongoing fan interest and cast member enthusiasm for a potential sequel, Dunst's reluctance appears to be the primary obstacle to an original cast reunion project. Her comments suggest she values preserving the legacy of the original film rather than risking a sequel that might not live up to expectations, though her Rihanna caveat leaves a small window of possibility open for future developments.