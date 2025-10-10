In a twist worthy of the Marvel Universe, Foggy Nelson is returning. That's right. Elden Henson's beloved character will be back in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, despite being brutally killed off in the premiere episode, at least that's what Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum revealed at New York Comic Con.

Fans were devastated when Foggy was shot down by Bullseye in the first episode of the Disney+ reboot. But now, Marvel Studios has confirmed what many were eagerly awaiting: Foggy hasn't had his last word.

"It's in Season 2," Winderbaum said, ending weeks of speculation and heated debate on social media.

Speculation about the character's future in this installment of the series gained momentum last week, when Elden Henson told fans at Los Angeles Comic-Con that "it's not going to happen" when asked if Foggy would return. While it greatly angered fans at the time, it now appears to have been a ploy to throw people off the scent or simply the actor trying to avoid getting into trouble with Marvel's confidentiality policy.

The Return of Foggy

So how will Foggy return? That remains a mystery. Flashbacks? Dreams? A full resurrection? The studio hasn't confirmed the details, but Winderbaum teased that Foggy and Karen Page, played by Deborah Ann Woll, will return "in different ways."

Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again premiered in March on Disney+ and reunited fan-favorite characters from the Netflix original series, including Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Woll as Karen, and Henson as Foggy. But the reunion was short-lived. Bullseye burst in and killed Foggy in a scene that left the fandom in shock.

Winderbaum later admitted that Foggy's death was a well-thought-out decision. However, it's now known that the goodbye was never intended to be final.

Season 2 has already wrapped filming and is expected to premiere in March 2026. The series has even been renewed for a third season, giving Marvel room to explore Foggy's return and perhaps mend the broken hearts of many fans.

This return isn't just good news for fans. It's a triumph for the series. Foggy isn't just comic relief or a paralegal. He's Matt Murdock's conscience, his moral compass, and an emotional anchor in a world filled with violence and revenge.

So get ready. Foggy Nelson is back in court. And this time, no one knows what Marvel has up its sleeve.