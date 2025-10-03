Stephan James will portray Carl Weathers in "I Play Rocky," Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming feature that chronicles the creation of the Academy Award-winning film "Rocky" (1976).

The studio announced his casting on Thursday, confirming that James will join Anthony Ippolito, who portrays a young Sylvester Stallone, in the biopic directed by Peter Farrelly, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind "Green Book" and "The Lost City."

"I Play Rocky" revisits Stallone's uphill battle to sell his screenplay for "Rocky" and secure the lead role of Rocky Balboa despite repeated rejections. Written by Peter Gamble, the script aims to capture the underdog spirit that defined the original film's journey from obscurity to Hollywood triumph. Farrelly's film will examine how Stallone risked everything on his vision, betting on himself to bring the story to life.

James steps into the role of Carl Weathers, the former NFL player who made a name for himself as Apollo Creed in "Rocky." Weathers's portrayal of the charismatic heavyweight champion quickly became a franchise cornerstone, and he returned in three sequels before Apollo Creed's story concluded in "Rocky IV" (1985). The character's legacy endured when Michael B. Jordan revived the "Creed" saga as Apollo's son, Adonis, in MGM's recent trilogy.

Amazon MGM Studios has tapped Toby Emmerich and Christian Baha to produce "I Play Rocky," with FilmNation Entertainment handling international sales. The film is slated for a theatrical release, marking Amazon's continued investment in high-profile cinema projects under its MGM banner. This production reunites Farrelly with a stellar cast and creative team poised to honor a cinematic landmark.

James brings a strong track record to the role. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for his starring turn in the Prime Video series "Homecoming" and received widespread praise for his performance in Barry Jenkins's "If Beale Street Could Talk." His recent lead role in the indie drama Ricky premiered at Sundance to positive reviews, and he is set to appear alongside Alan Ritchson in Netflix's sci-fi action film "War Machine" later this year.

Carl Weathers's journey from San Diego State linebacker to Hollywood star serves as a compelling parallel to Stallone's own underdog narrative. "I Play Rocky" promises to explore their intertwined paths and celebrate the creative risks that fueled one of the most enduring sports dramas in film history. With Farrelly at the helm and James stepping into an iconic role, the project sets the stage for a fresh look at how "Rocky" became a cultural phenomenon more than four decades ago.