Sigourney Weaver has revealed she is seriously considering a return to the "Alien" franchise after reading what she described as a "very strong" script for a potential new sequel.

The celebrated actress, known worldwide for her portrayal of Ellen Ripley, indicated in recent interviews that producers have reached out to discuss her possible involvement in the long-running sci-fi saga's future.

Weaver shared that she was sent a draft for an upcoming "Alien" film and was impressed by the quality of the writing. Although she has not made a final decision, her remarks suggested she is warming to the idea of reprising the character that helped launch her to international fame.

The iconic actress last portrayed Ripley in 1997's "Alien: Resurrection." Since then, she has expressed both enthusiasm and caution toward coming back to the franchise, often emphasizing the importance of bringing something new to the story. Weaver's involvement in any future "Alien" film has been the subject of speculation for years, with fans and filmmakers alike eager to see her step back into the franchise.

The latest development follows recent industry discussions about expanding the "Alien" universe. Multiple projects, including new movies and a television adaptation, have been in the works as the franchise marks over four decades since the release of Ridley Scott's original 1979 film. While details remain under wraps, reports indicate that this new script aims to honor the legacy of the earlier installments while exploring fresh territory within the series' universe.

Weaver's possible return comes at a time when classic film franchises are enjoying renewed interest, with studios increasingly looking to legacy characters and original stars to boost audience excitement. The actress has previously collaborated with directors like James Cameron and Ridley Scott on the franchise, both of whom have also hinted at a desire to revisit the world of "Alien."

A final decision on Weaver's participation has not yet been announced. However, her positive remarks about the script have sparked enthusiasm among devoted fans, many of whom view her as inseparable from the franchise's enduring appeal. Industry observers will be watching closely for official updates as plans for the new sequel develop.