Attorney General Pam Bondi commended comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for their "Saturday Night Live" ("SNL") sketch satirizing Bondi and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Governor Kristi Noem.

Bondi described the skit as "absolutely hilarious" and praised the pair's comedic timing and character portrayals.

On Wednesday, Bondi acknowledged that Fey and Poehler captured her mannerisms "spot on" and praised their ability to find humor in political caricature. "They did such a great job," Bondi said. "It was a very clever sketch, and they made me laugh out loud."

The "SNL" sketch depicted Fey as Bondi, delivering a legal briefing, while Poehler played Noem, sporting signature cowboy boots and a folksy drawl. The two traded barbs over their loyalty to United States President Donald Trump, who was referenced repeatedly in the background.

Bondi's reaction contrasts with many public figures' discomfort when lampooned on "SNL." She noted that satire is vital to political discourse and said, "Comedy has its place in democracy." Bondi also emphasized that she harbors no hard feelings and hopes that audiences see the lighthearted side of politics.

The sketch, which aired during SNL's cold open, referenced recent controversies involving Noem's social media posts and Bondi's involvement in Trump's legal challenges. Fey imitated Bondi's accent and measured speech patterns, while Poehler exaggerated Noem's enthusiastic salute to conservative causes. The duo punctuated their performance with quick costume changes, a nod to both women's reputations for reinvention and resilience in political arenas.

"SNL" executive producer Lorne Michaels commented after the show that Fey and Poehler's chemistry has long been a highlight of the program, particularly when they team up to satirize female politicians. Michaels added that the Bondi-Noem sketch was among the most talked-about segments of the season premiere.

Political analysts noted that Bondi's warm reception could encourage more politicians to embrace satire. Dr. Melissa Turner, a professor of communications at George Washington University, said Bondi's response sets "a constructive example" of how public officials can respond to parody without taking offense.

As Fey and Poehler continue their partnership this season, Bondi revealed she plans to tune in for future episodes. She concluded, "They're national treasures, if they want to poke fun at me, I'll be right there, popcorn in hand."